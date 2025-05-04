O.C. community rallies to support young boy after tragic loss of mother in crash with an OCTA bus

We posted last month about a fatal collision that happened on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:48 a.m. in Fullerton when a man driving a Tesla ran a red light near the intersection of E. Orangethorpe Ave and S. State College Blvd. at 6:48 a.m.

For whatever odd reason the OC Coroner still has not identified the man but we now know the identity of his passenger. Her name was Angy Velasquez, a woman who had just turned 21.

Velasquez and her boyfriend had left a gathering that morning and she was sitting in the passenger seat as her boyfriend drove them home in his Tesla.

The boyfriend’s speeding car was westbound on Orangethorpe Avenue when he clipped a Toyota pick-up truck before crashing into the side of an Orange County Transit Authority bus.

Velasquez died instantly in the collision. Her unidentified boyfriend died the next day at a local hospital.

Velasquez left behind a 5-year-old son. Her grandmother also passed away recently and now the family is mourning yet another sad loss.

Picture from Facebook

A fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 4, where food will be served at a home at 813 Plymouth Place in Anaheim. The funds will be used to help the 5-year-old. A GoFundMe page has raised just over $3K.

Velasquez was buried on April 25 at the Santa Ana Cemetery.

The Fullerton police are still investigating the crash.

Additional victims in the crash included five OCTA bus passengers who were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The bus driver and the Toyota driver were not hurt in the crash.

The police do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

One must also wonder if the Tesla was in auto-drive mode when the collision happened. In the past year, Tesla vehicles have been involved in several fatal car crashes in the U.S. According to a recent study, Tesla’s vehicles have the highest fatal accident rate among all car brands in America. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Tesla’s Autopilot system contributed to at least 13 fatal collisions.

Art Pedroza Editor