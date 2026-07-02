West Nile Virus detected in eight more O.C. cities

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) has officially confirmed that mosquito samples infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) are spreading across the region.

Positive samples were detected this week in Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Garden Grove, and Westminster. These join Buena Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Seal Beach, bringing the total to eight local cities with WNV-positive mosquitoes.

District inspectors are actively working to locate and treat known and hidden mosquito breeding sources. If positive samples continue to appear, the district may initiate adult mosquito control measures in the near future.

West Nile Virus Across California

West Nile Virus is a persistent health threat and stands as the most serious vector-borne disease in California. Historically, the state has recorded over 8,000 human infections and more than 400 deaths since the virus was first detected in 2003. Localized surges change year by year depending on rainfall and summer temperatures, making vigilant monitoring vital for public health.

Understanding Illness and Fatality Rates

The vast majority of people infected with WNV do not get sick, but the virus can still be highly dangerous.

Asymptomatic Infections: Approximately 80% of people who contract the virus show no symptoms at all.

Approximately 80% of people who contract the virus show no symptoms at all. Mild to Moderate Illness: Around 20% of infected individuals develop a temporary febrile illness known as West Nile fever.

Around 20% of infected individuals develop a temporary febrile illness known as West Nile fever. Severe Neuroinvasive Disease: Roughly 1 in 150 individuals (less than 1%) develop severe neurological infections like encephalitis or meningitis.

Roughly 1 in 150 individuals (less than 1%) develop severe neurological infections like encephalitis or meningitis. Fatality Rate: Among patients who develop severe neuroinvasive disease, the case-fatality rate is high, ranging between 10% and 15%. Individuals over the age of 50 or those with weakened immune systems carry the highest risk of severe complications and death.

Symptoms to Watch For

Symptoms typically appear between 2 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. If you are bitten, look out for these signs:

Mild to Moderate Symptoms

Sudden fever and headache

Body aches and joint pains

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Swollen lymph glands

A skin rash on the chest, stomach, or back

Severe Neurological Symptoms

High fever and neck stiffness

Stupor, disorientation, or tremors

Convulsions and muscle weakness

Vision loss or partial paralysis

Essential Mosquito Prevention Tips

You can protect your home and eliminate mosquito breeding environments by taking action around your property:

Eliminate Standing Water: Dump and drain any containers holding stagnant water at least once a week.

Dump and drain any containers holding stagnant water at least once a week. Scrub Water Features: Clean bird baths and pet water bowls thoroughly every week to remove hidden mosquito eggs.

Clean bird baths and pet water bowls thoroughly every week to remove hidden mosquito eggs. Secure Your Home: Keep unscreened doors and windows tightly closed.

Keep unscreened doors and windows tightly closed. Fix Damaged Barriers: Inspect, repair, or replace broken window and door screens immediately.

Staying Safe Outdoors

Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Protect yourself during outdoor activities with these safety practices:

Apply Proven Repellent: Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Dress Defensively: Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to limit exposed skin.

Natural Plant Repellents for Your Garden

In addition to traditional prevention, adding certain plants to your yard can help naturally repel mosquitoes due to their strong essential oils:

Lavender: Produces a soothing scent that deters insects and thrives in sunny spots.

Produces a soothing scent that deters insects and thrives in sunny spots. Marigolds: Contain pyrethrum, a natural compound commonly used in commercial insect repellents.

Contain pyrethrum, a natural compound commonly used in commercial insect repellents. Citronella Grass: The classic ingredient used in outdoor bug candles, best planted in large pots.

The classic ingredient used in outdoor bug candles, best planted in large pots. Rosemary: A hardy aromatic herb that naturally wards off pests while doubling as a kitchen staple.

A hardy aromatic herb that naturally wards off pests while doubling as a kitchen staple. Catnip: Contains nepetalactone, a powerful natural chemical compound found to be highly effective at driving mosquitoes away.

Contains nepetalactone, a powerful natural chemical compound found to be highly effective at driving mosquitoes away. Basil: Emits a strong aroma from its leaves that naturally keeps mosquitoes at bay without needing to be crushed.

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