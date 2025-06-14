Updated O.C. No Kings anti-Trump rally information with parking info

Sat. Jun 14th, 2025
A coalition of Orange County advocacy groups is set to host a major pro-democracy rally today at La Palma Park in Anaheim, drawing attention to what organizers describe as escalating authoritarianism and federal overreach under former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The event, titled NO KINGS in Orange County,” is part of a broader National Day of Action and is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees. The rally is scheduled from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. PDT and is being organized by four local organizations: OC Indivisible Coalition, WAVE, 50501 OC, and Women’s March OC.

Protest rules in Anaheim

As of now, there are no confirmed reports that MAGA supporters or pro-Trump groups are officially organizing counter-protests at the “NO KINGS” rally in Anaheim or other locations. However, organizers and media outlets have acknowledged the possibility of outside agitators or individuals with opposing views showing up.

Organizers say the rally will highlight the “devastating impact” of recent federal actions, including ICE raids in Southern California, funding cuts, and executive orders that they argue threaten democratic institutions and the well-being of local communities.

Dont riot in Anaheim

“This is a nonviolent protest to reject kings in America and stand up against the militarization of our democracy,” said Isabel Apfel, a spokesperson for the event. “We are calling on elected officials to take immediate action to protect our communities.”

The rally will feature speeches, community engagement, and calls to action aimed at mobilizing residents to defend democratic values and resist what organizers describe as a dangerous consolidation of power.

Anaheim Riot Hotline

Event Details:

  • What: NO KINGS in Orange County Rally
  • When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: La Palma Park, 1151 N La Palma Pkwy, Anaheim, CA 92801
  • Parking: Available in a small lot off N. La Palma Pkwy. Click here for a map of additional local parking options. Or you may take the OCTA bus by planning your route here.

