Wed. Apr 22nd, 2026
Churches and Religion Crime Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for two theft suspects who vandalized a church

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 22, 2026

Santa Ana police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a vandalism and theft incident at a local church.

In the early morning hours, the suspects damaged wooden fence panels to gain access to Christ Our Savior Catholic Church, located at 2002 W. Alton Ave., and then used a cutting tool to remove portions of a bronze statue.

The victim reported that the damage totaled thousands of dollars.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.

Potential Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspects

  • Vandalism (Penal Code 594 & 594.3):
    • Vandalizing a place of worship is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony regardless of the damage amount.
    • Since the damage exceeds $400, it qualifies for felony vandalism.
    • Felony Penalties: Up to 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 (or $50,000 if damage exceeds $10,000).
    • Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Grand Theft (Penal Code 487):
    • Stealing property valued at more than $950 (such as portions of a bronze statue) is classified as grand theft.
    • Felony Penalties: Between 16 months and 3 years in state prison or county jail.
    • Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Additional Consequences:
    • Hate Crime Enhancement: If the act is proven to be intended to intimidate or deter religious exercise, it can be charged as a hate crime under Penal Code 594.3(b), which is an automatic felony.
    • Restitution: Suspects would likely be ordered to pay for the full repair and replacement costs of the damaged fence and statue.
    • Driver’s License Suspension: A vandalism conviction can lead to a license suspension of up to two years.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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