Santa Ana, CA – The Orange County Superior Court will celebrate Juror Appreciation Week, May 11-15, to recognize the service and participation of jurors from our community.

Recognition for jurors during the second week in May was established by a special resolution passed by the California Legislature in 1998 to acknowledge the important contributions of citizens who devote their time and effort in “making the cherished right of trial by jury a reality.” Jurors in Orange County who report for jury service during the week of May 11-15 will receive a small memento from the court.

“During Jury Appreciation Week, we honor the unsung heroes of our justice system. This week is an important opportunity to reflect and recognize, with deep gratitude, the invaluable contributions that each juror has made to our judicial system,” said Presiding Judge Sheila F. Hanson.

“We express our gratitude for the pivotal role that jurors play in the democracy of our country, jury service is the bedrock to our justice system,” she added.

If you are requested to appear in person during Jury Appreciation week, you can anticipate being greeted by court staff with a token of appreciation for your time, commitment, and support.

As a reminder, members of the public are randomly selected to serve as “call-in” prospective jurors. All prospective jurors are directed to call and listen to a prerecorded message starting on Friday after 5:00. p.m., to receive instructions on their service for the following business day. While some prospective jurors will be asked to continue to call for next-day morning reporting instructions after 5:00 p.m., others may be asked to call midday for possible afternoon reporting instructions regarding their service. The call-in requirement can last up to five business days.

For more information on jury service, visit www.occourts.org and click on “Jury Service,” or visit the Jury Service section of the California Courts website.

About Juror Appreciation Week

Juror Appreciation Week is an annual event in many U.S. states designed to recognize the vital role jurors play in the justice system and to raise public awareness about the importance of this civic duty.

History and Origins

National Inspiration (1958): The concept of celebrating the rule of law began with Law Day (May 1), established by President Dwight Eisenhower. Over time, organizations like the American Bar Association (ABA) encouraged courts to extend these celebrations into a full “Juror Appreciation Week” starting every May 1.

The concept of celebrating the rule of law began with (May 1), established by President Dwight Eisenhower. Over time, organizations like the (ABA) encouraged courts to extend these celebrations into a full “Juror Appreciation Week” starting every May 1. State-Level Legislation: California: In 1998, the California Legislature officially designated the second full week in May as Juror Appreciation Week . North Carolina: Since 2017, the state has observed July as Juror Appreciation Month . Wisconsin: The state judiciary designated September as its month of recognition starting in 2008.

Purpose: Celebrations aim to counteract negative perceptions of jury duty, noting that the U.S. holds well over half of all jury trials in the world. Courts use this time to provide treats, certificates, and guest speakers to those serving.

Data and Statistics (U.S.)

While jury service is a foundational right, the numbers show a significant gap between those summoned and those who actually serve. Category Estimated Annual Figure Summons Sent ~15 million to 32 million Actually Report ~8 million to 11 million Selected to Serve ~1.5 million in state courts Federal Selected ~43,697 (as of 2016)

Public Perception: Roughly 78% of the public views the jury system as the fairest way to determine guilt or innocence.

Roughly of the public views the jury system as the fairest way to determine guilt or innocence. The “Disappearing” Jury Trial: Despite the volume of summons, the percentage of cases reaching a jury has plummeted. Federal civil cases resolved by jury trial dropped from 5.5% in 1962 to 0.8% by 2013.

Despite the volume of summons, the percentage of cases reaching a jury has plummeted. Federal civil cases resolved by jury trial dropped from in 1962 to by 2013. Demographic Challenges: In some urban areas, fewer than 10% of citizens respond to their summons. Non-response rates vary significantly by race; for example, one 2024 study showed a 12% non-response rate for white recipients compared to 44% for Black recipients.

Why Jurors Are Celebrated

Economic Sacrifice: Jurors often balance family and work obligations, sometimes facing financial hardship due to low daily stipends.

Jurors often balance family and work obligations, sometimes facing financial hardship due to low daily stipends. Check on Power: The founders built juries into the legal system as a safeguard against government tyranny, ensuring that ordinary citizens—not just government officials—have the power to bring indictments and decide guilt.

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