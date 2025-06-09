The Costa Mesa Police made four arrests at Friday night’s DUI and CDL Checkpoint

The Costa Mesa Police Department conducted a DUI and Drivers’ License on Friday night at 19th Street and Pomona Avenue. A total of 206 drivers were contacted and yielded 9 field evaluations for impairment, 4 DUI arrests, 8 citations issued for driver’s license related violations, and 7 vehicles were impounded.

The CMPD would like ot thank all those that drove through and were patient, a total of 413 vehicles passed through this checkpoint.

The CMPD is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities on the road due to impairment. Help them to keep the streets safe for everyone – don’t drive under the influence and obey all traffic laws.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funded this checkpoint.

If you’re arrested or cited at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Costa Mesa, CA, in 2025, here are the key penalties and consequences you might face:

1. First-Time DUI Offense Penalties

According to recent updates and local enforcement practices:

Fines and Penalties : The average cost for a first-time DUI offense is around $13,500 , which includes fines, court fees, DUI education programs, and increased insurance rates.

: The average cost for a first-time DUI offense is around , which includes fines, court fees, DUI education programs, and increased insurance rates. License Suspension : Your driver’s license may be suspended , typically for 6 months, though this can vary depending on circumstances and whether you refused a chemical test.

: Your driver’s license may be , typically for 6 months, though this can vary depending on circumstances and whether you refused a chemical test. DUI Education Program : Mandatory enrollment in a DUI education program , which can last from 3 to 9 months.

: Mandatory enrollment in a , which can last from 3 to 9 months. Probation : You may be placed on informal probation for 3 to 5 years.

: You may be placed on for 3 to 5 years. Jail Time: While often avoidable for first offenses, you could face up to 6 months in county jail.

2. Refusing a Chemical Test

Refusing to take a breathalyzer or blood test can lead to:

Automatic license suspension (1 year for first refusal).

(1 year for first refusal). Enhanced penalties if convicted of DUI.

3. Driver’s License Violations

If you’re cited for driving without a valid license:

Fines and possible vehicle impoundment .

and possible . Misdemeanor charges if you’re a repeat offender or driving on a suspended license.

4. Marijuana and Prescription Drugs

Driving under the influence of marijuana or prescription drugs is treated the same as alcohol-related DUIs. Officers at checkpoints are now trained to detect drug impairment .

