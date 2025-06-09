O.C. man arrested for stealing tools from cars parked in Irvine

Last month, patrol officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of Scholarship, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The suspect entered a secured parking garage and stole several tools from parked vehicles. You know the drill…the police officers threw a wrench into his plans!

After “nailing down the facts,” Brandon Louis Whitaker, 46, from Lake Forest, was identified as the suspect.

The IPD’s license plate reader system lit up like a volt meter on Tuesday when Whitaker drove near the city’s border.

Patrol officers then located him and arrested him before he could bolt. He was booked at Orange County Jail for burglary and grand theft.

To build a solid criminal foundation, the IPD detectives served a search warrant at Whitaker’s home and recovered most of the stolen tools.

This case exemplifies what happens when sharp patrol officers and detailed detectives work hand in glove together.

The suspect, who was arrested for stealing tools from cars in Irvine and found with the stolen property at his home, could now face serious legal consequences under California’s updated 2025 theft laws. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

1. Felony Charges for Auto Burglary

Auto burglary (entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft) is typically charged as a felony if the vehicle was locked.

(entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft) is typically charged as a if the vehicle was locked. Even if the vehicle was unlocked, new laws allow prosecution for theft from a vehicle 1.

2. Possession of Stolen Property

Being found with stolen tools at home can lead to charges under Penal Code 496 , which criminalizes possession of stolen property.

, which criminalizes possession of stolen property. If the value of the stolen tools exceeds $950, this can be charged as a felony.

3. Sentencing Enhancements

Under new 2025 laws:

AB 1960 and SB 1416 allow sentencing enhancements based on the aggregate value of stolen property across multiple incidents 2.

allow based on the of stolen property across multiple incidents 2. If the tools were intended for resale, AB 2943 creates a new felony for possessing over $950 in stolen goods with intent to resell2.

4. Search Warrant and Jurisdiction

Because the tools were recovered via a search warrant , this strengthens the prosecution’s case.

, this strengthens the prosecution’s case. AB 1779 allows prosecution in any jurisdiction where the theft occurred, the property was found, or related acts were committed2.

5. Potential Penalties

If convicted of felony auto burglary and possession of stolen property:

Up to 3 years in state prison per felony count.

per felony count. Fines , probation , and restitution to victims.

, , and to victims. Permanent criminal record, which can affect employment and housing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.