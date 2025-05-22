The Costa Mesa Police arrested two women for stealing $20K worth of merch from Lululemon

Police officers, assigned to the South Coast Plaza Detail, responded to a grand theft from Lululemon involving four female suspects, according to the Costa Mesa Police.

As officers responded, two suspects fled in a vehicle. That car was quickly located in the city but the brief pursuit was terminated after the vehicle drove onto the 55 freeway.

The vehicle, which was monitored with assistance from the Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter and CHP – Santa Ana, eventually pulled over on a connecting freeway and the two suspects, both in their 30s and from out of state, were arrested and safely taken into custody.

Second Female Suspect

The vehicle contained the stolen merchandise from Lulu as well as multiple garbage bags full of suspected stolen clothing from other stores – totaling an estimated value of more than $20,000. Officers were unable to locate the other two suspects that had fled on foot.

Through the ongoing investigation, we learned that these suspects have likely been targeting other retail locations. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the California Highway Patrol Retail Theft Task Force to address this type of organized retail theft.

In Santa Ana, California, stealing a cash register from a taco shop, especially if force or fear was used against an employee or anyone present, would likely be charged as robbery under California Penal Code Section 211.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

Robbery (California Penal Code § 211):

Robbery is always a felony in California and is categorized into two degrees:

First-Degree Robbery: This is a more serious charge and applies if: The robbery takes place in an inhabited dwelling (like a house or business where people live or could be present). The victim is a driver or passenger of a taxi, bus, streetcar, or hired transportation. The robbery occurs while the victim is using or has just used an ATM. Penalties for First-Degree Robbery: 3, 4, or 6 years in state prison. If committed in an inhabited dwelling with two or more accomplices, it can be 3, 6, or 9 years.

This is a more serious charge and applies if: Second-Degree Robbery: This applies to all other robbery cases that don’t meet the criteria for first-degree. Penalties for Second-Degree Robbery: 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison.

This applies to all other robbery cases that don’t meet the criteria for first-degree.

Additional Factors and Enhancements:

Several factors can significantly increase the penalties:

Use of a Firearm: Using a firearm during the robbery can add an additional 10 years to the sentence. Discharging a firearm can add 20 years. Discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death can add 25 years to life.

Use of Other Dangerous/Deadly Weapons: Can add 1, 2, or 3 years.

Can add 1, 2, or 3 years. Great Bodily Injury: If the victim suffers “great bodily injury,” an additional 3 to 6 years can be added to the sentence.

If the victim suffers “great bodily injury,” an additional 3 to 6 years can be added to the sentence. Multiple Victims: If force or fear is used against multiple people, even if property is only taken from one, multiple counts of robbery can be charged.

If force or fear is used against multiple people, even if property is only taken from one, multiple counts of robbery can be charged. “Three Strikes” Law: Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. A second strike doubles the sentence for any subsequent felony. A third strike can result in 25 years to life in prison.

Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. Fines: Fines of up to $10,000 can also be imposed.

Fines of up to $10,000 can also be imposed. Probation: While possible, probation is generally rare for robbery convictions, especially in armed robbery cases. If granted, it will come with strict conditions.

While possible, probation is generally rare for robbery convictions, especially in armed robbery cases. If granted, it will come with strict conditions. Other Consequences: A robbery conviction can also lead to: Lifetime prohibition from owning firearms. Challenges with employment and housing. Deportation for non-citizens. Restitution payments to the victim.

A robbery conviction can also lead to:

Important Note on “Theft” vs. “Robbery”:

It’s crucial to understand the distinction.

Theft (like grand theft or petty theft) involves taking property without the use of force or fear. The value of the stolen property ($950 threshold) determines if it’s grand or petty theft.

(like grand theft or petty theft) involves taking property without the use of force or fear. The value of the stolen property ($950 threshold) determines if it’s grand or petty theft. Robbery specifically involves the use of force or fear to take property from a person’s immediate presence. Even if the cash register contains very little money, the act of using force or fear to take it makes it robbery, not just theft.

Given that a cash register was stolen, and the act implies force or fear (e.g., against an employee or by overcoming resistance), it would almost certainly be charged as robbery. The exact degree of robbery and any enhancements would depend on the specific circumstances of the incident, such as whether a weapon was used or if anyone was injured.

A person accused of such a crime in Santa Ana would face serious felony charges and potentially a lengthy state prison sentence

