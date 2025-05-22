Recreational nitrous oxide banned by the Santa Ana City Council

Santa Ana, CA – In a decisive move to protect public health and safety, the Santa Ana City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance that prohibits the sale and distribution of nitrous oxide on Tuesday, May 20.

The ordinance addresses growing concerns over the recreational misuse of nitrous oxide — commonly referred to as “laughing gas” or “whippits” — by closing loopholes in current state law that allow easy access to the gas for non-legitimate use. The Santa Ana Police Department proposed the ordinance in response to concerns from the City Council and the community about the increasing misuse of nitrous oxide, which poses risks to public health and safety.

“This ordinance is a clear message that Santa Ana will not tolerate the distribution of dangerous substances that threaten the well-being of our residents, particularly our young people,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said. “This law gives our officers a much-needed tool to prevent abuse and protect lives.”

Under the ordinance, it will be illegal to sell, offer, or distribute nitrous oxide or related dispensing devices in Santa Ana, except in specific circumstances where the product is used legally and safely, such as medical or dental uses. Violations of the ordinance can be charged as either a misdemeanor or an infraction, depending on the circumstances.

The City will launch a public health campaign to educate the community about the dangers of nitrous oxide abuse, common methods of distribution, and the new legal prohibitions and penalties.

This ordinance marks a significant step forward in safeguarding Santa Ana’s neighborhoods from the dangers of nitrous oxide abuse. By coupling enforcement with education and accountability, the City is taking a balanced and proactive approach to protect its residents — especially its youth — from the harmful effects of this substance.

Recreational use of nitrous oxide (N2O), commonly known as “laughing gas” or “whippets,” can have a range of serious and potentially long-lasting negative health effects. While often perceived as harmless by users due to its short-lived euphoric effects, frequent or chronic use can lead to severe complications, primarily due to its impact on vitamin B12.

Here’s a breakdown of the negative health effects:

1. Neurological Damage (most significant and common long-term effect):

Vitamin B12 Inactivation: Nitrous oxide inactivates vitamin B12 in the body. Vitamin B12 is crucial for the proper functioning of the nervous system, particularly for maintaining the myelin sheath that insulates and protects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Nitrous oxide inactivates vitamin B12 in the body. Vitamin B12 is crucial for the proper functioning of the nervous system, particularly for maintaining the myelin sheath that insulates and protects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Myeloneuropathy and Subacute Combined Degeneration: This B12 inactivation can lead to demyelination (damage to the myelin sheath) in the peripheral and central nervous systems. This manifests as: Numbness and tingling (paresthesia): Especially in the hands and feet. Weakness: Limb weakness, sometimes progressing to paralysis (partial or full). Gait instability and difficulty walking: Can lead to falls. Incoordination and limb spasms. Memory loss and cognitive impairment. Tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Optic neuropathy: Can lead to visual disturbances.

This B12 inactivation can lead to demyelination (damage to the myelin sheath) in the peripheral and central nervous systems. This manifests as: Psychiatric Disturbances: Chronic use can also lead to depression, anxiety, delirium, and psychosis.

2. Asphyxiation and Oxygen Deprivation (Acute/Immediate Risks):

Hypoxia: Inhaling pure nitrous oxide, especially directly from a canister, can displace oxygen in the lungs, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body (hypoxia). This can result in: Lightheadedness and dizziness. Loss of consciousness and fainting. Seizures. Heart attack. Death: In severe cases, asphyxiation can be fatal.

Inhaling pure nitrous oxide, especially directly from a canister, can displace oxygen in the lungs, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body (hypoxia). This can result in:

3. Direct Injuries from Inhalation:

Frostbite: Nitrous oxide released directly from a canister or cracker is extremely cold (-40 degrees Celsius) and under high pressure. Direct inhalation can cause frostbite to the nose, lips, throat (including vocal cords), and even ruptures in lung tissue.

Nitrous oxide released directly from a canister or cracker is extremely cold (-40 degrees Celsius) and under high pressure. Direct inhalation can cause frostbite to the nose, lips, throat (including vocal cords), and even ruptures in lung tissue. Falls and Accidents: The immediate effects of dizziness, dissociation, and loss of motor control can lead to falls and related injuries.

4. Other Systemic Effects:

Cardiovascular: Low blood pressure (hypotension), palpitations, irregular heartbeat, and an increased risk of blood clots (e.g., deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism) due to increased homocysteine levels from B12 deficiency.

Low blood pressure (hypotension), palpitations, irregular heartbeat, and an increased risk of blood clots (e.g., deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism) due to increased homocysteine levels from B12 deficiency. Hematologic: Blood abnormalities resembling megaloblastic or pernicious anemias, and myelosuppression (bone marrow suppression).

Blood abnormalities resembling megaloblastic or pernicious anemias, and myelosuppression (bone marrow suppression). Gastrointestinal: Impaired bowel and bladder function (incontinence).

Impaired bowel and bladder function (incontinence). Immune System: Weakened immune system.

Weakened immune system. Reproductive System: Disruption to reproductive systems.

Disruption to reproductive systems. Pregnancy: Potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

Potential birth defects if used during pregnancy. Psychological Dependence: While not physically addictive, psychological dependence on nitrous oxide can develop with frequent use.

Important Considerations:

Underestimation of harm: The full extent of morbidity and mortality related to recreational nitrous oxide use is likely underestimated, partly because clinical suspicion of nitrous oxide toxicity is often low, and there’s no reliable screening test.

The full extent of morbidity and mortality related to recreational nitrous oxide use is likely underestimated, partly because clinical suspicion of nitrous oxide toxicity is often low, and there’s no reliable screening test. Misconception of safety: Many recreational users believe nitrous oxide is harmless, which is a dangerous misconception.

Many recreational users believe nitrous oxide is harmless, which is a dangerous misconception. Industrial vs. Food Grade: Inhaling industrial-grade nitrous oxide is particularly dangerous due to impurities. Even “food grade” nitrous oxide (e.g., from whipped cream chargers) is not intended for inhalation and can contain industrial lubricants.

Inhaling industrial-grade nitrous oxide is particularly dangerous due to impurities. Even “food grade” nitrous oxide (e.g., from whipped cream chargers) is not intended for inhalation and can contain industrial lubricants. Early Treatment is Crucial: If neurological symptoms occur, prompt medical attention and vitamin B12 injections can often reverse or limit the damage, though recovery varies.

In summary, recreational nitrous oxide use carries significant health risks, particularly neurological damage due to vitamin B12 inactivation, and acute dangers like asphyxiation and frostbite.

