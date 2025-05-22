The SAPD is searching for a robber who targets taco shops

Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man involved in a robbery at a local taco shop, according to the SAPD.

The victim reported that she was working behind the register as the cashier when the suspect, a male Hispanic wearing all black clothing and a baseball cap, abruptly entered the restaurant.

He walked behind the counter, pushed the victim away, and stole the entire register. A co-worker witnessed the incident and chased after the suspect as he fled out the front door.

Since the robbery, the suspect has reportedly returned to the restaurant multiple times and appears to be casing the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal C. Miranda at CMiranda@santa-ana.org or (714) 245-8373.

In Santa Ana, California, stealing a cash register from a taco shop, especially if force or fear was used against an employee or anyone present, would likely be charged as robbery under California Penal Code Section 211.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

Robbery (California Penal Code § 211):

Robbery is always a felony in California and is categorized into two degrees:

First-Degree Robbery: This is a more serious charge and applies if: The robbery takes place in an inhabited dwelling (like a house or business where people live or could be present). The victim is a driver or passenger of a taxi, bus, streetcar, or hired transportation. The robbery occurs while the victim is using or has just used an ATM. Penalties for First-Degree Robbery: 3, 4, or 6 years in state prison. If committed in an inhabited dwelling with two or more accomplices, it can be 3, 6, or 9 years.

This is a more serious charge and applies if: Second-Degree Robbery: This applies to all other robbery cases that don’t meet the criteria for first-degree. Penalties for Second-Degree Robbery: 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison.

This applies to all other robbery cases that don’t meet the criteria for first-degree.

Additional Factors and Enhancements:

Several factors can significantly increase the penalties:

Use of a Firearm: Using a firearm during the robbery can add an additional 10 years to the sentence. Discharging a firearm can add 20 years. Discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death can add 25 years to life.

Use of Other Dangerous/Deadly Weapons: Can add 1, 2, or 3 years.

Can add 1, 2, or 3 years. Great Bodily Injury: If the victim suffers “great bodily injury,” an additional 3 to 6 years can be added to the sentence.

If the victim suffers “great bodily injury,” an additional 3 to 6 years can be added to the sentence. Multiple Victims: If force or fear is used against multiple people, even if property is only taken from one, multiple counts of robbery can be charged.

If force or fear is used against multiple people, even if property is only taken from one, multiple counts of robbery can be charged. “Three Strikes” Law: Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. A second strike doubles the sentence for any subsequent felony. A third strike can result in 25 years to life in prison.

Robbery is considered a “violent felony” and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. Fines: Fines of up to $10,000 can also be imposed.

Fines of up to $10,000 can also be imposed. Probation: While possible, probation is generally rare for robbery convictions, especially in armed robbery cases. If granted, it will come with strict conditions.

While possible, probation is generally rare for robbery convictions, especially in armed robbery cases. If granted, it will come with strict conditions. Other Consequences: A robbery conviction can also lead to: Lifetime prohibition from owning firearms. Challenges with employment and housing. Deportation for non-citizens. Restitution payments to the victim.

A robbery conviction can also lead to:

Important Note on “Theft” vs. “Robbery”:

It’s crucial to understand the distinction.

Theft (like grand theft or petty theft) involves taking property without the use of force or fear. The value of the stolen property ($950 threshold) determines if it’s grand or petty theft.

(like grand theft or petty theft) involves taking property without the use of force or fear. The value of the stolen property ($950 threshold) determines if it’s grand or petty theft. Robbery specifically involves the use of force or fear to take property from a person’s immediate presence. Even if the cash register contains very little money, the act of using force or fear to take it makes it robbery, not just theft.

Given that a cash register was stolen, and the act implies force or fear (e.g., against an employee or by overcoming resistance), it would almost certainly be charged as robbery. The exact degree of robbery and any enhancements would depend on the specific circumstances of the incident, such as whether a weapon was used or if anyone was injured.

A person accused of such a crime in Santa Ana would face serious felony charges and potentially a lengthy state prison sentence.

