Teen critically injured in e‑moto crash in west OC

A 14‑year‑old Fountain Valley boy was critically injured on August 27, 2026, after a collision involving an electric motorcycle and a turning vehicle, according to the Fountain Valley Police. The crash occurred at 12:44 p.m. on Talbert Avenue at Second Street.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Talbert Avenue and began a southbound left turn onto Second Street. At that moment, it struck an eastbound e‑motorcycle traveling in the bike lane from the direction of Magnolia Street.

The teen was transported to a trauma center and is listed in critical but stable condition. His family was notified.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are asked to contact the FVPD Traffic Bureau at 714‑593‑4481 regarding Incident #26‑28506.

Juvenile E‑Bike and E‑Moto Collisions Are Surging Across Orange County

Orange County has seen a dramatic rise in youth e‑bike and e‑moto crashes. Countywide emergency‑room data shows a 430% increase in juvenile e‑bike and e‑moto injuries over the past four years. Riders between 11 and 14 now account for more than 60% of e‑moto‑related collisions. Many of these devices exceed legal speed or wattage limits, making them functionally electric motorcycles rather than bicycles.

Recent fatal and near‑fatal incidents include:

Garden Grove 13‑year‑old e‑moto fatality involving a high‑speed illegal device.

involving a high‑speed illegal device. La Habra teen killed while riding on the back of a modified e‑motorcycle.

while riding on the back of a modified e‑motorcycle. Huntington Beach e‑bike death following a severe collision.

These cases mirror the circumstances seen in Fountain Valley: young riders operating fast, powerful machines in bike lanes and intersections where drivers may not anticipate their speed.

Legal Liability and Insurance Consequences

Collisions involving juvenile riders often create complex legal and financial fallout. Parents may face liability when a minor operates an illegal or modified e‑moto. The Orange County District Attorney has warned that parents who allow underage or unsafe riding may face child‑endangerment charges, civil lawsuits, and restitution orders.

Insurance impacts include:

Vehicle drivers may face liability claims, collision surcharges, and premium increases if found at fault.

may face liability claims, collision surcharges, and premium increases if found at fault. Parents of juvenile riders may see homeowner’s or umbrella policies used to cover damages.

may see homeowner’s or umbrella policies used to cover damages. If the e‑moto is illegal or unregistered, insurance coverage may be denied , leaving families responsible for medical bills and civil claims.

, leaving families responsible for medical bills and civil claims. Juvenile e‑moto trauma care frequently exceeds $50,000 to $150,000, creating significant financial exposure when no valid insurance applies.

OCDA Enforcement Against Illegal Juvenile E‑Moto Riding

The OCDA’s RIDE SAFELY initiative continues to target illegal juvenile e‑moto use. Recent cases include:

Involuntary manslaughter charges for a parent whose child killed a pedestrian on an illegal e‑moto.

for a parent whose child killed a pedestrian on an illegal e‑moto. Felony child‑endangerment charges for allowing a 12‑year‑old to ride a 60‑mph modified electric motorcycle.

for allowing a 12‑year‑old to ride a 60‑mph modified electric motorcycle. Multiple misdemeanor cases across Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, and San Clemente involving illegal devices and unsafe juvenile riding.

Understanding What’s Legal

Class 1 and Class 2 e‑bikes Max motor‑assisted speed: 20 mph No age requirement

Class 3 e‑bikes Max motor‑assisted speed: 28 mph Riders must be 16+ Helmet required

E‑motorcycles Must be registered and insured Riders must be 16+ with a valid license DOT‑approved helmet required



Any device exceeding 20 mph on motor power or 750 watts is legally an e‑motorcycle.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Scan bike lanes before turning.

before turning. Check blind spots for fast‑moving e‑motos.

for fast‑moving e‑motos. Make slow, deliberate left turns to allow riders time to react.

to allow riders time to react. Yield to bike‑lane traffic even when the intersection appears clear.

even when the intersection appears clear. Avoid distracted driving to reduce reaction‑time errors.

Safety Tips for Juvenile Riders and Parents

Wear a DOT‑approved helmet every ride.

every ride. Use only legal e‑bikes and avoid modified devices.

and avoid modified devices. Stay in bike lanes unless operating a legal Class 3 e‑bike.

unless operating a legal Class 3 e‑bike. Avoid high‑speed riding in residential or high‑traffic areas.

in residential or high‑traffic areas. Parents should supervise riding and verify device legality before purchase.

Community Impact

The Fountain Valley collision underscores the growing dangers of juvenile e‑moto riding in Orange County and the urgent need for safer streets, informed parents, and attentive drivers.

As youth e‑bike and e‑moto crashes continue to rise, proactive safety measures are essential to prevent further tragedies.

Anyone with information about the August 27 collision should contact the Fountain Valley Police Department Traffic Bureau at 714‑593‑4481.

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