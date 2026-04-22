Suspect arrested in cold case fatal shooting of a Santa Ana man and his dog

SANTA ANA, CA — After more than six years of searching for answers, the Santa Ana Police Department has announced a major breakthrough in a cold case that devastated a local community. On April 21, 2026, authorities confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Adrian Real and his family’s dog.

A Night of Tragedy

The case dates back to the early morning hours of November 22, 2019. Police were called to the Waterstone Park Apartments on North Bristol Street following reports of gunfire. There, they found Real—a beloved graduate of Los Amigos High School—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The violence of that night also claimed the life of the family’s dog, which was struck by gunfire and later died at a veterinary hospital. In the chaos following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in Real’s silver 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer.

The Power of an Anonymous Tip

For years, the case remained unsolved despite exhaustive efforts by homicide detectives. The turning point finally came this week, sparked by an anonymous tip from a member of the public.

“After six years of investigating his murder, homicide detectives received an anonymous tip that helped lead to an arrest in this case,” the SAPD shared in a social media statement. “We want to thank our community for their support in bringing closure to Adrian’s family.”

Potential Legal Penalties

While the suspect’s identity has not yet been made public, the charges associated with such a violent crime carry severe legal consequences in the state of California. Depending on the formal filing by the District Attorney, the suspect could face:

First-Degree Murder: If the shooting is determined to be premeditated or occurred during the commission of another felony (like carjacking/robbery), the suspect faces 25 years to life in state prison.

If the shooting is determined to be premeditated or occurred during the commission of another felony (like carjacking/robbery), the suspect faces in state prison. Firearm Enhancements: Under California’s “10-20-Life” law, using a firearm that causes great bodily injury or death can add a mandatory 25 years to life to the base sentence.

Under California’s “10-20-Life” law, using a firearm that causes great bodily injury or death can add a mandatory to the base sentence. Animal Cruelty: The fatal shooting of the family dog could result in felony animal cruelty charges, adding up to three years to the sentence.

The fatal shooting of the family dog could result in felony animal cruelty charges, adding up to to the sentence. Carjacking/Vehicle Theft: Since the suspect fled in the victim’s car, additional felony charges for carjacking or grand theft auto are likely.

Continued Investigation

The Santa Ana Police Department continues to investigate the motive behind the shooting and the suspect’s relationship, if any, to the victim. More information is expected to be released following the suspect’s initial court appearance.

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