Sign up now for the 2026 City of Santa Ana 5 and 10K races

Whether you’re racing, cheering, or enjoying the festivities, the Santa Ana Fun Run is returning with an exciting Superheroes theme! Each participant will have the chance to feel like a superhero as they race toward the finish line and celebrate health, wellness, and community fun.

Participants can look forward to a 10k, 5k, and kids dash. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. The 10k and 5k are available with paid registration, and all 10K participants will receive a complimentary 2026 Santa Ana Fun Run T-shirt. The Kids Dash is free and will offer on-site registration on the day of the event. Guests can also enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, and a resource fair.

*This year’s route will end inside of the Santa Ana Stadium field, due to synthetic turf rules dogs will not be allowed on the Stadium field.

Registration is now open here.

10k/5k pricing

Register early to receive the early bird discounted rate. Processing fees apply at checkout for the 10k and 5k races. Limited amounts of t-shirts will be available for $20 the day of the event. No day of registration will be offered.

Registration dates 10k 5k 2/23 – 3/8 Early bird sale $25 (includes shirt) $10 3/9 – 4/5 General registration $30 (includes shirt) $15

Bib pick-up

Early pick-up: Wednesday, April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. located on the Eastside of the Santa Ana Stadium.

Wednesday, April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. located on the Eastside of the Santa Ana Stadium. Event day pick-up: bib pick-up will also be available on the day of the event starting at 7 a.m. inside the Santa Ana Stadium.

Time slots and age divisions

10k run

7 a.m. check-in opens

8 a.m. start time

5k run/walk

7 a.m. check-in opens

9 a.m. start time

5k/10k age divisions

10-14 15-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+

Kids dash (free for all participants)

Will take place inside the Santa Ana Stadium, registration is required and will be available on-site.

Age Distance Start time 4 – 6 30 yards 11 a.m. 7 – 9 60 yards 11:20 a.m. 10 – 11 100 yards 11:35 a.m

Beer Garden

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Must be 21+ years or older to enter.

$5 entry wristbands at the door, cash and credit card payments accepted on day-of alcohol sales.

Age verifications at time of check-in for wristband redemption.

Parking

Parking for the event will be located at the following parking structures

