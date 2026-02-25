Tue. Feb 24th, 2026
Civic Affairs Parks and Recreation Running Santa Ana

Sign up now for the 2026 City of Santa Ana 5 and 10K races

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 24, 2026

Whether you’re racing, cheering, or enjoying the festivities, the Santa Ana Fun Run is returning with an exciting Superheroes theme! Each participant will have the chance to feel like a superhero as they race toward the finish line and celebrate health, wellness, and community fun.

Participants can look forward to a 10k, 5k, and kids dash. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. The 10k and 5k are available with paid registration, and all 10K participants will receive a complimentary 2026 Santa Ana Fun Run T-shirt. The Kids Dash is free and will offer on-site registration on the day of the event. Guests can also enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, and a resource fair.

*This year’s route will end inside of the Santa Ana Stadium field, due to synthetic turf rules dogs will not be allowed on the Stadium field.

Registration is now open here.

10k/5k pricing

Register early to receive the early bird discounted rate. Processing fees apply at checkout for the 10k and 5k races. Limited amounts of t-shirts will be available for $20 the day of the event. No day of registration will be offered.

Registration dates10k5k
2/23 – 3/8  Early bird sale$25 (includes shirt)$10
3/9 – 4/5  General registration$30 (includes shirt)$15

Bib pick-up

  • Early pick-up: Wednesday, April 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. located on the Eastside of the Santa Ana Stadium.
  • Event day pick-up: bib pick-up will also be available on the day of the event starting at 7 a.m. inside the Santa Ana Stadium.

Time slots and age divisions

10k run 

  • 7 a.m. check-in opens
  • 8  a.m. start time

5k run/walk 

  • 7 a.m. check-in opens
  • 9 a.m. start time

5k/10k age divisions

10-1415-1920-29
30-3940-4950-59
60-6970-7980+

Kids dash (free for all participants)

  • Will take place inside the Santa Ana Stadium,  registration is required and will be available on-site.
AgeDistance Start time
4 – 630 yards11 a.m.
7 – 960 yards11:20 a.m.
10 – 11100 yards11:35 a.m

Beer Garden

  • 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Must be 21+ years or older to enter.
  • $5 entry wristbands at the door, cash and credit card payments accepted on day-of alcohol sales.
  • Age verifications at time of check-in for wristband redemption.

Parking

Parking for the event will be located at the following parking structures

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime OC Sheriff Orange Orange County Santa Ana SAPD

An unruly auto theft suspect from Santa Ana died at the Theo Lacy Facility

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Affordable Housing Civic Affairs Housing Real Estate Rent Control Rental Housing Board  Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana will likely be sued for banning rent-setting computer software

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Santa Ana

A pair at a Santa Ana motel were arrested for retail theft by the Irvine Police

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Civic Affairs Parks and Recreation Running Santa Ana

Sign up now for the 2026 City of Santa Ana 5 and 10K races

Feb 24, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Orange

Unlicensed O.C. teen driver arrested after police found a ghost gun in his car

Feb 24, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Huntington Beach Orange County Public Safety

CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for Feb. 26 in coastal Orange County

Feb 24, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange Orange County Santa Ana SAPD

An unruly auto theft suspect from Santa Ana died at the Theo Lacy Facility

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza