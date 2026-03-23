Mon. Mar 23rd, 2026
Alcohol Crime Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana traffic stop leads to the arrest of armed DUI driver

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 23, 2026

Traffic officers stopped a car for vehicle code violations and observed objective signs of impairment from the driver, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The officers conducted a DUI investigation, and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

After placing the driver under arrest, an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted, and a loaded firearm was recovered.

In California, a suspect arrested under these circumstances—a DUI investigation followed by the recovery of a loaded firearm during an inventory search—typically faces multiple charges that carry significant penalties. The specific consequences depend on whether the offenses are charged as misdemeanors or felonies, based on the suspect’s criminal history and the specific facts of the case. 

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

A first-time DUI under California Vehicle Code 23152 is generally a misdemeanor. For 2026, standard penalties in California include: 

  • Jail Time: Between 96 hours and 6 months in county jail.
  • Fines: Typically range from $390 to $1,000, but can exceed $2,000 after mandatory court assessments and fees.
  • License Suspension: A court-ordered 6-month suspension, often concurrent with a 4-month administrative suspension by the DMV.
  • Probation: Usually 3 to 5 years of summary (informal) probation.
  • DUI School: Mandatory attendance for 3 to 9 months, depending on blood alcohol levels.
  • Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Many jurisdictions require the installation of an IID for at least 6 months to maintain driving privileges. 

Possession of a Loaded Firearm 

Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle is a violation of California Penal Code 25850. This is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. 

  • Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Felony Penalties: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Felony charges are more likely if the suspect is not the registered owner, has a prior felony, or if the gun is stolen.
  • Firearm Ban: A misdemeanor conviction under certain sections can lead to a 10Group +4

Combined Legal Consequences

  • Aggravating Factors: Being under the influence while in possession of a loaded firearm can be viewed as an aggravating factor by prosecutors, potentially leading to harsher sentencing or the filing of the weapons charge as a felony.
  • Enhanced Scrutiny: Under California Penal Code 26200, carrying a firearm while impaired is a specific violation that can immediately disqualify an individual from holding a Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit for several years.
  • Vehicle Impoundment: Traffic officers in Santa Ana may impound the vehicle following the arrest, leading to additional storage and towing fees. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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