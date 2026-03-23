Santa Ana traffic stop leads to the arrest of armed DUI driver

Traffic officers stopped a car for vehicle code violations and observed objective signs of impairment from the driver, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The officers conducted a DUI investigation, and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

After placing the driver under arrest, an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted, and a loaded firearm was recovered.

In California, a suspect arrested under these circumstances—a DUI investigation followed by the recovery of a loaded firearm during an inventory search—typically faces multiple charges that carry significant penalties. The specific consequences depend on whether the offenses are charged as misdemeanors or felonies, based on the suspect’s criminal history and the specific facts of the case.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

A first-time DUI under California Vehicle Code 23152 is generally a misdemeanor. For 2026, standard penalties in California include:

Jail Time : Between 96 hours and 6 months in county jail.

: Between 96 hours and 6 months in county jail. Fines : Typically range from $390 to $1,000, but can exceed $2,000 after mandatory court assessments and fees.

: Typically range from $390 to $1,000, but can exceed $2,000 after mandatory court assessments and fees. License Suspension : A court-ordered 6-month suspension, often concurrent with a 4-month administrative suspension by the DMV.

: A court-ordered 6-month suspension, often concurrent with a 4-month administrative suspension by the DMV. Probation : Usually 3 to 5 years of summary (informal) probation.

: Usually 3 to 5 years of summary (informal) probation. DUI School : Mandatory attendance for 3 to 9 months, depending on blood alcohol levels.

: Mandatory attendance for 3 to 9 months, depending on blood alcohol levels. Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Many jurisdictions require the installation of an IID for at least 6 months to maintain driving privileges.

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle is a violation of California Penal Code 25850. This is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony.

Misdemeanor Penalties : Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

: Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Felony Penalties : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Felony charges are more likely if the suspect is not the registered owner, has a prior felony, or if the gun is stolen.

: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Felony charges are more likely if the suspect is not the registered owner, has a prior felony, or if the gun is stolen. Firearm Ban: A misdemeanor conviction under certain sections can lead to a 10Group +4

Combined Legal Consequences

Aggravating Factors : Being under the influence while in possession of a loaded firearm can be viewed as an aggravating factor by prosecutors, potentially leading to harsher sentencing or the filing of the weapons charge as a felony.

: Being under the influence while in possession of a loaded firearm can be viewed as an aggravating factor by prosecutors, potentially leading to harsher sentencing or the filing of the weapons charge as a felony. Enhanced Scrutiny : Under California Penal Code 26200 , carrying a firearm while impaired is a specific violation that can immediately disqualify an individual from holding a Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit for several years.

: Under , carrying a firearm while impaired is a specific violation that can immediately disqualify an individual from holding a Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit for several years. Vehicle Impoundment: Traffic officers in Santa Ana may impound the vehicle following the arrest, leading to additional storage and towing fees.

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