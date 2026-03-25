Wed. Mar 25th, 2026
Crime Irvine

Two men are wanted for burglarizing an apartment storage room in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 25, 2026

Police officers investigated a burglary from an apartment storage room on Sullivan, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Several appliances were stolen, and detectives believe two male suspects are responsible. The IPD released surveillance photos of the suspects. One of the male suspects appears to be either African American, the other appears to be African American.

The suspects may be driving a dark colored Honda SUV.

If you recognize them, please contact Detective Castro at ncastro@cityofirvine.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

If captured and convicted under California law, they face several serious legal penalties: 

  • Second-Degree Burglary (Penal Code 459): Because the incident involved an apartment storage room rather than an inhabited living space, it is typically classified as second-degree burglary. This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony:
    • Felony: Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
    • Misdemeanor: Punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Grand Theft (Penal Code 487): Since the value of the stolen appliances and supplies exceeds $950, the suspects also face grand theft charges.
    • Felony conviction for grand theft can result in a sentence of 16 months to 3 years.
  • Conspiracy (Penal Code 182): Because multiple suspects were involved in planning and executing the crime, they may be charged with conspiracy. A conspiracy conviction generally carries the same penalty as the underlying felony (burglary or grand theft).
  • Restitution: The court will likely order the suspects to pay restitution to the victims to cover the full value of the stolen appliances and any property damage caused during the break-in. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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