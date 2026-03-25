Man arrested for dragging off an 8-year-old and engaging in lewd conduct

Police officers have arrested 19-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Westminster in connection with an incident involving an 8-year-old child that occurred on March 21, 2026, according to the Westminster Police Department.

According to the investigation, Gonzalez approached the child while the child was playing outside with a friend in the 13500 block of Edwards Street.

The suspect, who was unknown to the child, forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim to a more secluded location, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate and unlawful contact.

Fortunately, the child managed to escape and ran home.

Through their investigation, WPD detectives identified and located Gonzalez on March 23, 2026, and took him into custody without incident. Currently, there is no information suggesting the presence of additional victims.

Gonzalez has been booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Barnes at (714) 548-3784 or the Westminster Police Watch Commander at (714) 548-3767.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or online at www.occrimestoppers.org.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

While specific sentencing depends on the final convictions and any enhancements, these charges are categorized as “violent” or “serious” felonies:

Kidnapping for Sexual Offense : Under California Penal Code 209, kidnapping to commit specific sexual acts can carry a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

: Under California Penal Code 209, kidnapping to commit specific sexual acts can carry a sentence of with the possibility of parole. Lewd Acts with a Child (Force) : Conviction under Penal Code 288(b) typically results in a prison term of 5, 8, or 10 years for each count.

: Conviction under Penal Code 288(b) typically results in a prison term of for each count. Sex Offender Registration : If convicted of these offenses, the suspect would be required to register as a sex offender for life under California’s Tier system.

: If convicted of these offenses, the suspect would be required to register as a sex offender for life under California’s Tier system. Strike Offenses: These charges typically count as “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law, which significantly increases penalties for any future felony convictions.

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