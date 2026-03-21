L.A. County man gets 36 years in prison for home invasion and human trafficking in north O.C.

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to a total of 36 years in prison for his involvement in two separate cases related to a home invasion and human trafficking in the City of Fullerton, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Kyle Bradley, 36, of Cerritos, was convicted on November 7, 2025, of two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of false imprisonment, and one felony count of criminal conspiracy related to a home invasion in Fullerton. He was later convicted on January 9, 2026, of one felony count of pimping, one felony count of pandering, and one felony count of human trafficking. On February 27, 2026, Bradley was sentenced to a total of 36 years in state prison.

On December 31, 2023, the Fullerton Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a resident in the 2000 block of Somerset Lane reporting that a home invasion robbery had just occurred. Officers responded and contacted two victims, an elderly couple, who reported that two male suspects entered their home through the front door, ordered them to the ground, and tied them up before fleeing the residence. The victims remained bound for approximately 20 minutes while the suspects stole jewelry and cash totaling nearly $30,000. After the suspects fled, the victims were able to free themselves and call 9-1-1.

At the time of the crime, investigators had no immediate leads to identify the suspects.

In an unrelated case, on December 15, 2023, a Fullerton resident contacted the Fullerton Police Department to report his adult daughter missing. The reporting party believed she was being forced into prostitution and held against her will.

During that investigation, detectives identified Kyle Bradley of Cerritos as a suspect involved in forcing the adult female into prostitution and human trafficking.

As the human trafficking investigation progressed, detectives uncovered evidence linking Bradley to the December 31, 2023, home invasion robbery. Detectives also identified three additional suspects involved in the home invasion.

On May 29, 2025, Fullerton Police Department detectives took Bradley and two of the additional suspects into custody for their involvement in the home invasion robbery. The fourth suspect was already in custody on an unrelated case.

The remaining three suspects in the home invasion case are currently awaiting trial.

“This case highlights the relentless dedication of our detectives, who worked tirelessly to connect complex investigations and bring justice to multiple victims,” said Chief Jon Radus. “Through persistence, collaboration, and attention to detail, our team ensured those responsible were held accountable.”

The Fullerton Police Department worked closely with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to successfully prosecute this case.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related