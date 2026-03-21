The SAUSD responds to public demands to rename César Chávez High School

The SAUSD has issued a statement to the community from Board of Education President Katelyn Brazer Aceves regarding their high school that is named after the now canceled labor leader César Chávez. Click here to see the high school’s website.

Here is the statement:

Santa Ana Unified School District is aware of recent reports regarding serious allegations involving César Chávez. These allegations, brought forth in an extensive investigation by The New York Times, are deeply troubling and may bring forward a range of emotions across our community.

Addressing community concerns involving the school that bears César Chávez’s name remains a top priority for the Superintendent and Board of Education, and this matter is being approached with care and responsibility.

The Board of Education will review the established process for renaming schools at its next meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Any renaming process includes meaningful community input and engagement with students, families, and educational partners, and any steps taken moving forward will follow this approach.

We also acknowledge the women who have come forward and recognize the courage it takes to share their experiences, particularly when they involve a widely respected and influential civil rights figure. This is the example we strive to set for our students—to speak up, seek truth, and support one another with empathy and respect. It is our hope that this moment does not overshadow the collective progress made in advancing dignity, equity, and opportunity for all workers.

The District affirms its continued support for the broader civil and labor rights movement, including the work of the United Farm Workers. The contributions of countless individuals, including women leaders, who worked to improve the lives and conditions of farmworkers in California and across the country, remain significant.

The District remains committed to supporting the well-being of students, staff, and families. We understand this is a very concerning issue for many. Students are encouraged to speak with a counselor or trusted adult if they need support with their social and emotional well-being. We will continue to keep our community informed as appropriate.

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