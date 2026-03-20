Santa Ana police seek trio who robbed buyer over disputed car debt

Last month, a victim was waiting outside 2800 N. Main St. when the suspect, along with two friends, spotted him, according to the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD).

All three of the suspects confronted the victim over an unpaid balance related to a vehicle sale, and Suspect #1 then pushed him into a bush, while suspects #2 and #3 robbed the victim of his jewelry and approximately $1,200 in cash before fleeing.

The SAPD indicated that the car was a lemon, which is to say the owner sold it despite knowing it did not work.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to contact Detective A. Gomez at (714) 245-8351 and email is AGomez5@santa-ana.org.

Primary Criminal Charges & Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Second-Degree Robbery (Penal Code 211): Since the robbery occurred in a public area (outside 2800 N. Main St.) and not an inhabited dwelling, it is classified as second-degree. Penalty: 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison. Three Strikes Law: Robbery is a “violent felony” and counts as a strike on a criminal record.

Since the robbery occurred in a public area (outside 2800 N. Main St.) and not an inhabited dwelling, it is classified as second-degree. Battery (Penal Code 242): Suspect #1, who pushed the victim into a bush, could be charged with battery. Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and a $2,000 fine for simple battery. Enhancement: If the victim suffered “serious bodily injury” from the push, the penalty can increase to 4 years in prison .

Suspect #1, who pushed the victim into a bush, could be charged with battery. Grand Theft (Penal Code 487): Because the suspects stole approximately $1,200 in cash plus jewelry, the value exceeds the $950 threshold for felony grand theft. Penalty: Up to 3 years in state prison.

Because the suspects stole approximately $1,200 in cash plus jewelry, the value exceeds the $950 threshold for felony grand theft.

Additional Factors

Concerted Action: When three or more people act together to commit a robbery, it can be viewed more severely by the court during sentencing, though the “3, 6, or 9 year” enhancement specifically applies to inhabited dwellings.

When three or more people act together to commit a robbery, it can be viewed more severely by the court during sentencing, though the “3, 6, or 9 year” enhancement specifically applies to inhabited dwellings. Extortion: Attempting to “squeeze” more money out of a victim through force or fear related to a past debt (the car sale) can sometimes be charged as Extortion (Penal Code 518) , which carries up to 4 years in prison.

Attempting to “squeeze” more money out of a victim through force or fear related to a past debt (the car sale) can sometimes be charged as , which carries up to 4 years in prison. Auto Fraud: If the “lemon” sale involved intentional misrepresentation, they could also face separate fraud charges, punishable by up to 3 years in jail if the value involved was high enough

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