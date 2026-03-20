Stolen $3,800 jacket recovered after O.C. theft suspect falls 30 feet into a flood channel

Last week, police officers attempted to detain an individual suspected of stealing a $3,800 jacket from a high-end store at the 3300 block of Bristol St., according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The 42-year-old suspect from out of state immediately fled from officers, who pursued him on foot, headed east across Bristol St.

The suspect climbed over a fence into the flood channel and sustained injuries after he jumped about 30 feet down to evade officers. At that point, the pursuit was over.

Costa Mesa Fire Rescue personnel responded with heavy rescue equipment and used a stokes basket to extract the suspect from the channel. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested for grand theft, obstruction, and organized retail theft. He also had active warrants from Northern California and other states. The stolen jacket was recovered and returned to the store.

Officers are following up on additional recovered property believed to be fraudulently purchased.

Primary Criminal Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Grand Theft (Penal Code 487): Because the stolen jacket was valued at $3,800—well above the $950 threshold—this is a “wobbler” offense that can be charged as a felony. Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison and a fine up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.

Because the stolen jacket was valued at $3,800—well above the $950 threshold—this is a “wobbler” offense that can be charged as a felony. Organized Retail Theft (Penal Code 490.4): This charge applies when individuals act in concert or participate in schemes to steal and resell merchandise. Felony: Up to 3 years in prison. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

This charge applies when individuals act in concert or participate in schemes to steal and resell merchandise. Obstruction/Resisting Arrest (Penal Code 148): This stems from the suspect’s foot pursuit and attempt to evade officers. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

This stems from the suspect’s foot pursuit and attempt to evade officers.

Compounding Legal Factors

Active Warrants: The suspect had active warrants from Northern California and other states. These typically trigger extradition to those jurisdictions once local California charges are resolved, potentially adding consecutive sentences from those prior cases.

The suspect had active warrants from Northern California and other states. These typically trigger to those jurisdictions once local California charges are resolved, potentially adding consecutive sentences from those prior cases. Sentencing Enhancements: Prosecutors are investigating “additional recovered property” suspected to be fraudulently purchased. If the total value of all stolen or fraudulent goods exceeds certain thresholds (e.g., $50,000+), mandatory sentence enhancements can add a year or more to the final prison term.

Prosecutors are investigating “additional recovered property” suspected to be fraudulently purchased. If the total value of all stolen or fraudulent goods exceeds certain thresholds (e.g., $50,000+), mandatory can add a year or more to the final prison term. Probation Conditions: Upon conviction, a judge may also impose a stay-away order prohibiting the suspect from returning to the high-end store or the Bristol Street area.

The final outcome will depend on whether the Orange County District Attorney’s Office elects to file these as felonies and how the out-of-state warrants are prioritized.

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