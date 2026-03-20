Juvenile busted in Irvine for doing street donuts in parents’ BMW

On Saturday, a police officer was patrolling the area of Jeffrey Rd. and Portola Pkwy. when they watched a BMW performing several donuts in the roadway.

The juvenile driver was detained and released to their parent after receiving a citation for reckless driving.

The BMW was impounded for 30 days. Fresh donuts are great. Street donuts are not.

Penalties for the Juvenile

In California, reckless driving (Vehicle Code 23103) is a misdemeanor criminal offense, not just a simple traffic ticket.

Court Appearance: The minor must appear before a juvenile hearing officer.

The minor must appear before a juvenile hearing officer. Driving Record: The DMV will add 2 points to the juvenile’s driving record.

The DMV will add to the juvenile’s driving record. License Sanctions: Potential penalties include a temporary loss of driving privileges or license suspension.

Potential penalties include a temporary loss of driving privileges or license suspension. Probation/Service: The court may order informal probation, a deferred entry of judgment, or community service (often around 80 hours).

The court may order informal probation, a deferred entry of judgment, or community service (often around 80 hours). Criminal Record: A conviction results in a criminal record that can stay on their driving history for up to 10–13 years.

Penalties for the Parents

While the juvenile was the driver, parents in California often bear the immediate financial burden.

Impound Fees: Since the BMW was impounded for 30 days, parents are responsible for towing and daily storage fees, which can total thousands of dollars.

Since the BMW was impounded for 30 days, parents are responsible for towing and daily storage fees, which can total thousands of dollars. Fines: Standard fines for reckless driving range from $145 to $1,000 , though total costs often increase significantly due to state and county assessments.

Standard fines for reckless driving range from , though total costs often increase significantly due to state and county assessments. Vicarious Liability: Under California law, parents can be held civilly liable for damages caused by their minor child’s driving, potentially up to $25,000 for injury or property damage.

Impact on Auto Insurance

This is often the most severe long-term financial consequence of a reckless driving citation.

Premium Hikes: Insurance rates in California can skyrocket by an average of 184% —roughly $3,154 annually —following a reckless driving conviction.

Insurance rates in California can skyrocket by an average of —roughly —following a reckless driving conviction. Loss of Discounts: The juvenile will immediately lose any “Good Driver” discounts.

The juvenile will immediately lose any “Good Driver” discounts. Policy Cancellation: Because reckless driving is considered a “serious violation,” the insurance provider may choose to non-renew or drop the policy entirely.

Because reckless driving is considered a “serious violation,” the insurance provider may choose to non-renew or drop the policy entirely. High-Risk Status: Finding a new insurer may be difficult, often requiring a high-risk (SR-22) policy with significantly higher premiums for several years

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