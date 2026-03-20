Ghost gun and narcotics seized from a driver going over 100 mph in Orange County

Recently, a CHP officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle observed at speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to the Santa Ana Area CHP.

During the encounter, the officer located and secured a loaded firearm “ghost gun”, and illegal substances, ensuring they never reached our communities through suspected illegal distribution.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Potential Legal Penalties

The suspect is likely facing multiple charges ranging from infractions to high-level felonies:

Excessive Speeding (>100 MPH): Under California Vehicle Code 22348(b), a first-time conviction is an infraction carrying: Fines between $859 and $2,137 (including assessments). A mandatory court appearance. Two points on their DMV record, which remain for up to 10 years . A potential 30-day license suspension .

Under California Vehicle Code 22348(b), a first-time conviction is an infraction carrying: Ghost Gun Possession: California law Penal Code 29180 treats the possession of unserialized firearms as a “wobbler,” which can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony: Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Felony: Between 16 months and 3 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.

California law Penal Code 29180 treats the possession of unserialized firearms as a “wobbler,” which can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony: Narcotics with Intent to Distribute: If charged with possession for sale (Health and Safety Code 11351), the suspect faces: A felony conviction with 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison . Fines up to $20,000 .

If charged with possession for sale (Health and Safety Code 11351), the suspect faces: Possession of Controlled Substances While Armed: Under HS 11370.1, possessing drugs while armed with a loaded firearm is a “straight felony” (cannot be reduced to a misdemeanor) punishable by 2 to 4 years in prison.

Impact on Auto Insurance

The impact on the suspect’s auto insurance will be severe and long-lasting:

Premium Increases: A conviction for speeding over 100 mph often results in insurance rate hikes between 100% and 184% .

A conviction for speeding over 100 mph often results in insurance rate hikes between . Loss of Discounts: The suspect will immediately lose any “Good Driver” discounts due to the two-point violation.

The suspect will immediately lose any “Good Driver” discounts due to the violation. Policy Cancellation: Because these behaviors (extreme speed + felony drug/weapon activity) signal extreme risk, many standard insurers will cancel or refuse to renew the policy.

Because these behaviors (extreme speed + felony drug/weapon activity) signal extreme risk, many standard insurers will the policy. High-Risk Designation: The suspect may be forced to obtain coverage through the California Automobile Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP), which provides high-cost, state-mandated liability insurance for drivers rejected by standard companies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related