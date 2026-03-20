Riverside County man arrested for burglary in a pricey Irvine neighborhood

Police officers investigated an attempted residential burglary at a home on Morning Breeze, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Homes in the Morning Breeze neighborhood of Irvine, CA (92603), generally range in value from approximately $1.5 million to over $2 million, with many properties estimated between $1.7 million and $1.9 million as of early 2026. These are typically 2–3 bedroom, 2.5–3.5 bath condos and townhomes located in the Turtle Rock area.

IPD detectives worked closely their crime analysts and the Orange County Crime Lab and they were able to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Gary Robert Gregory, 44, of Norco. Norco is in Riverside County.

Gregory was booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted burglary.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Under California law, attempted residential burglary (first-degree burglary) is a serious felony.

If convicted, Gregory faces the following:

Prison Sentence : Felony first-degree burglary typically carries a sentence of two, four, or six years in state prison. For an attempted felony where no specific sentence is listed, California Penal Code § 664 generally sets the punishment at half the term prescribed for the completed crime.

: Felony first-degree burglary typically carries a sentence of in state prison. For an attempted felony where no specific sentence is listed, California Penal Code § 664 generally sets the punishment at prescribed for the completed crime. “Strike” Offense : Residential burglary is a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law . This means a conviction will significantly enhance penalties for any future felony offenses.

: Residential burglary is a “strike” under . This means a conviction will significantly enhance penalties for any future felony offenses. Fines : He may be ordered to pay fines of up to $10,000 .

: He may be ordered to pay fines of up to . Restitution & Probation: Potential penalties also include victim restitution and formal felony probation, though prison is the standard for first-degree offenses.

Inland Crime Empire

If it seems like many criminals arrested in Orange County come from elsewhere, particularly the Inland Empire, that is because the facts show this to be true.

Organized Theft Residency : In a 2024 report, OCDA Todd Spitzer noted that a “significant number” of defendants in residential and commercial burglary cases travel from Riverside, San Bernardino , and Los Angeles counties specifically to commit these crimes in Orange County.

: In a 2024 report, OCDA Todd Spitzer noted that a “significant number” of defendants in residential and commercial burglary cases travel from , and Los Angeles counties specifically to commit these crimes in Orange County. Residential Burglary Rings : A 2025 investigation into a “professional burglary group” led to arrests of suspects residing in Fontana and Colton (Inland Empire) after they allegedly targeted homes in Irvine.

: A 2025 investigation into a “professional burglary group” led to arrests of suspects residing in and (Inland Empire) after they allegedly targeted homes in Irvine. Home Invasion : A 2025 multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects for an Irvine home invasion; several suspects were from IE cities like Grand Terrace , Rialto , and Upland .

: A 2025 multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects for an Irvine home invasion; several suspects were from IE cities like , , and . Deterrence Campaigns : The Orange County District Attorney spent $150,000 on billboards along major freeways entering OC from

: The Orange County District Attorney spent $150,000 on billboards along major freeways entering OC from Riverside County with the slogan “Crime Doesn’t Pay in Orange County”. This campaign specifically targeted out-of-county residents who authorities say are responsible for the majority of the region’s “smash-and-grab” and aggravated theft incidents.

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