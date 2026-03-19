Thu. Mar 19th, 2026
Crime OCDA Orange County

OCDA clears north O.C. police detective in 2024 non-fatal shooting incident

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 19, 2026

SANTA ANA, CA — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) has officially closed its inquiry into the February 7, 2024, officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Bahena, concluding that La Habra Police Department Detective Anthony Luster acted in reasonable self-defense (pp. 1, 15).

The Incident: A Morning Search Warrant

The shooting occurred during the execution of a federal search warrant at a residence in Seal Beach (pp. 1, 3). At approximately 6:00 a.m., a multi-agency task force—including members from Homeland Security Investigations and the La Habra Police Department—approached the home (pp. 3-4).

As officers used a battering ram to breach the front door, Bahena appeared at a second-story window (p. 4). According to the investigation:

  • Detective Luster observed Bahena holding a dark-colored handgun and moving it toward the windowsill (p. 5).
  • Despite commands to “raise your hands,” Luster stated that Bahena pointed the firearm toward officers positioned at the front door (pp. 5-6).
  • Detective Luster fired two rounds, striking Bahena in the shoulder (p. 6).

Key Evidence and DNA Findings

While body-worn camera footage did not explicitly capture Bahena with the weapon due to the lighting and angle, physical evidence collected at the scene corroborated the officer’s account (p. 14). Investigators recovered a Glock Model 19 9mm handgun with a loaded 17-round magazine near the master bedroom window (pp. 7-8).

Forensic analysis confirmed a high probability that DNA found on the Glock’s trigger, slide, and grip belonged to Bahena (p. 10).

Dismissal of Charges Against Bahena

Initially, the OCDA filed felony charges against Bahena for assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer (p. 7). However, on April 25, 2025, these charges were dismissed (p. 8).

The District Attorney’s Office determined that because the officers were in tactical “C” uniforms rather than traditional gear, and given the context of rising home invasion robberies, it was reasonable for Bahena to believe intruders were breaking into his home (p. 8). This supported a self-defense argument that the prosecution concluded it could not overcome in court (p. 8).

Legal Conclusion

In a letter to La Habra Police Chief Adam Foster, District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated that there is “substantial evidence” that Detective Luster’s actions were justified under the circumstances (p. 15). The review focused solely on criminal culpability and did not address matters of departmental policy or civil liability (p. 2).

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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