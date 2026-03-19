True fans must boycott the Angels baseball team this year

For decades, “Los Angeles” Angels fans have been some of the most patient in sports. We’ve endured a decade-long playoff drought, the wasting of two generational icons in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and a farm system that has been a league-wide punchline. But recent comments from owner Arte Moreno have finally stripped away the illusion that the front office shares our pain.

If you love this team, it’s time to consider a boycott. Here is why staying away from the Big A in 2026 isn’t just an act of frustration—it’s a necessity for the future of the franchise.

1. The “Winning Isn’t a Priority” Reveal

In a shocking session with reporters in late February 2026, Arte Moreno explicitly stated that winning is not a top-five priority for fans, citing internal “surveys” as his evidence. According to Moreno, fans care more about “affordability” and “safety” than seeing a competitive product on the field.

This isn’t just out of touch; it’s an admission of a business model built on mediocrity. By Moreno’s own logic, as long as the hot dogs are affordable and the stadium is safe, the team’s performance is secondary. Even Angels players have “taken notice” of these comments, with the MLB Players Association calling the remarks “remarkable” in their disregard for the competitive spirit of the game.

2. A Legacy of “Meddling and Mismanagement”

The current state of the team isn’t bad luck—it’s the result of years of direct interference from the top. Moreno has a well-documented history of:

Neglecting the Foundation : While teams like the Dodgers invest heavily in scouting and analytics, the Angels have consistently operated with substandard training facilities and a “cheap” approach to player development.

: While teams like the Dodgers invest heavily in scouting and analytics, the Angels have consistently operated with and a “cheap” approach to player development. The Ohtani Blunder : Moreno reportedly blocked a trade of Shohei Ohtani at the 2023 deadline, choosing two months of ticket sales over a franchise-altering haul of prospects. Ohtani eventually left for nothing, joining our cross-town rivals, the L.A. Dodgers, and then going on to win two World Series for that team.

: Moreno reportedly at the 2023 deadline, choosing two months of ticket sales over a franchise-altering haul of prospects. Ohtani eventually left for nothing, joining our cross-town rivals, the L.A. Dodgers, and then going on to win two World Series for that team. The “Big Name” Trap: Moreno has consistently prioritized “star power” over roster depth, signing massive, ill-fated contracts for aging stars like Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, and Anthony Rendon while ignoring the pitching staff for over a decade.

3. The Refusal to Sell

After teasing fans by putting the team up for sale in 2022, Moreno abruptly pulled the team off the market in early 2023, claiming “unfinished business.” Since then, the “business” has consisted of more losing seasons and a slashed payroll that reached its lowest point in years for 2026.

Reports suggest Moreno may be waiting until 2027 to sell, hoping for a higher valuation once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. In the meantime, he is essentially holding the franchise hostage to maximize his exit price while providing the bare minimum to keep the lights on.

4. Taking a Stand

A boycott isn’t about rooting against the players; it’s about signaling to ownership that we are not the “passive consumers” Moreno thinks we are.

Hit the Bottom Line : Moreno’s recent comments prove he only values the financial metrics of the “fan experience.” Empty seats are the only language he speaks.

: Moreno’s recent comments prove he only values the financial metrics of the “fan experience.” Empty seats are the only language he speaks. Demand Accountability : Continuing to buy tickets tells Moreno that his “winning isn’t top-five” philosophy is working.

: Continuing to buy tickets tells Moreno that his “winning isn’t top-five” philosophy is working. Support the Future: The chants of “Sell the Team” have been growing for years. 2026 should be the year that energy shifts from the stands to our wallets.

The Angels used to be a destination franchise. Now, they are a cautionary tale. If we want our team back, we have to stop funding the man who is dismantling it.

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