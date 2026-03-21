Santa Ana smoke shops banned from opening near homes, schools and childcare facilities

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved new rules to limit the operation of smoke shops near homes, schools and other non-commercial areas on Tuesday, March 17, in a move to protect public health, improve neighborhood safety and prevent overconcentration of smoke shops.

The zoning ordinance amendment limits the operation of smoke shops to certain commercial districts only after they’ve obtained a Conditional Use Permit from the City. The ordinance creates distance requirements to protect public health, including:

1,000-foot separation from youth-centered locations, including recreational facilities, schools and childcare facilities

500-foot between smoke shops and residential areas

1,000-foot separation between smoke shops to prevent clustering

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our community, especially our children,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said. “These new regulations ensure that smoke shops are located a responsible distance from schools, parks and other places where young people should be able to learn and play without exposure to harmful products. This is a balanced, common-sense step that allows local businesses to operate while reinforcing our commitment to public health and the quality of life of the entire Santa Ana community.”

The ordinance creates a definition of smoke shops, establishes development and operating standards, and requires annual inspections. The City Council has also adopted fees to cover the City’s costs of the annual inspections.

Since January 1, 2024, the number of smoke shops in Santa Ana has increased from 17 to 43 locations (38 licensed and five unlicensed). About 96 percent of all documented smoke shops are located near neighborhood retail centers, which raises concerns about public health, safety and enforcement. Nearly 60 percent are within 1,000 feet of youth-centered uses.

Under the new rules, existing smoke shops that have a valid Certificate of Occupancy and Tobacco Retailer License will be considered nonconforming smoke shops. Nonconforming smoke shops must comply with new operating and development standards within six months.

The Planning and Building Agency and Police Department will conduct joint inspections at least once per year. Inspections will review compliance with operating standards and any evidence of criminal or nuisance activity.

Other Orange County cities that have moved to limit locations of smoke shops

At least six other cities in Orange County have recently passed or are currently debating similar ordinances to curb the density of smoke shops:

Anaheim : Recently passed a law requiring new shops to be at least 1,000 feet from schools and parks and 500 feet from other smoke shops.

: Recently passed a law requiring new shops to be at least from schools and parks and from other smoke shops. Huntington Beach : Approved rules in early 2025 that mandate a 1,000-foot buffer from “youth-populated” areas and other tobacco retailers.

: Approved rules in early 2025 that mandate a buffer from “youth-populated” areas and other tobacco retailers. Orange : Uses a “cap-and-buffer” system, limiting the total number of shops based on population and requiring 500 feet of distance from schools.

: Uses a “cap-and-buffer” system, limiting the total number of shops based on population and requiring of distance from schools. Newport Beach : Following a temporary ban, the city is moving toward a 1,000-foot distance requirement between shops and 500 feet from residential zones.

: Following a temporary ban, the city is moving toward a distance requirement between shops and from residential zones. Stanton : Currently has a moratorium (temporary freeze) on all new smoke shops while they draft permanent zoning and distancing laws.

: Currently has a moratorium (temporary freeze) on all new smoke shops while they draft permanent zoning and distancing laws. La Habra: Recently voted to halt new permits to study how to implement strict “sensitive use” buffers, similar to Santa Ana’s.

Controlling smoke shops recommended by health experts

Health experts, including the CDC and the U.S. Surgeon General, support these measures for several key reasons:

Prevents Youth Initiation : Research consistently shows that a high density of tobacco retailers near schools and homes is linked to higher rates of youth smoking and vaping. Distance buffers (like the 1,000-foot rule) reduce students’ exposure to tobacco marketing and “environmental cues” to smoke.

: Research consistently shows that a high density of tobacco retailers near schools and homes is linked to higher rates of youth smoking and vaping. Distance buffers (like the 1,000-foot rule) reduce students’ exposure to tobacco marketing and “environmental cues” to smoke. Assists with Quitting : Experts note that “clustering” shops makes it harder for adults to quit because frequent exposure to these stores can trigger real-time cravings and impulse purchases.

: Experts note that “clustering” shops makes it harder for adults to quit because frequent exposure to these stores can trigger real-time cravings and impulse purchases. Reduces Health Disparities : Tobacco shops are often disproportionately concentrated in low-income or minority neighborhoods. Organizations like Counter Tobacco point out that limiting shop density can help eliminate these geographic inequities in health outcomes.

: Tobacco shops are often disproportionately concentrated in low-income or minority neighborhoods. Organizations like Counter Tobacco point out that limiting shop density can help eliminate these geographic inequities in health outcomes. Increases Compliance: When there are fewer shops, it is easier for city officials to conduct regular compliance checks to ensure retailers aren’t selling to minors. CDPH (.gov) +8

The American Lung Association and the National Academy of Medicine specifically advocate for local governments to use their zoning authority to limit both the number and location of these retailers.

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