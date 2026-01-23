Santa Ana students offer free auto inspections & repairs to the SAUSD community

SANTA ANA, CA – January 22, 2026 – High School Inc. Academies Foundation, in partnership with the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD), Career Education & Workforce Innovation, Valley High School (a Community School), and Santa Ana High School, will host a Saturday Community Garage Service Clinic on January 31 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, offering free vehicle inspections and basic maintenance services to Santa Ana Unified School District community members.

The event will take place at the Valley High School Automotive Facility (1801 South Greenville St., Santa Ana) and is designed to support families in need while providing hands-on, career-connected learning for students enrolled in the High School Inc. Automotive Academy.

Free services include multi-point vehicle inspections, tire rotation, tire balance and oil changes. Automotive Academy students from Valley High School and Santa Ana High School will operate the service clinic under the supervision of certified instructors and automotive industry professionals, creating an authentic service center experience.

“Our students grow the most when they’re helping real people solve real problems. This clinic is about respect, access, and coming together as a community,” said Felix Lugo, Executive Director of High School Inc. Academies Foundation. “For our partners, it’s a meaningful way to support the next generation of skilled workers while creating immediate impact.”

The Community Garage Service Clinic brings together students, educators, automotive professionals, alumni mentors, and community members, reinforcing High School Inc.’s mission to align education with workforce needs. This initiative was made possible through a partnership between Valley High School, Santa Ana High School, SAUSD’s Career Education & Workforce Innovation Department, and High School Inc. Academies Foundation, with additional support from the SkillsUp Program, LLC, Automotive Alumni Mentors, and automotive industry business partners such as California – New Motor Vehicle Board, and Tom’s Truck Center.

Through experiences like this clinic, students build technical expertise alongside professional and leadership skills, helping them prepare for internships, apprenticeships, and high-demand automotive careers.

An Opportunity for Corporate and Community Investment

High School Inc. invites corporate partners, foundations, local businesses, and donors to support Automotive Academy programs that connect education, workforce development, and community service. Partner investment strengthens local talent pipelines while creating meaningful opportunities for students and measurable impact in Orange County.

Founded in 2006, High School Inc. delivers hands-on learning across multiple academies, including Culinary Arts & Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, New Media, Global Business, Engineering & Computer Science, and Agriscience, empowering students from under-resourced communities while supporting a workforce-ready future.

About High School Inc.

High School Inc. is a partnership between the Santa Ana Unified School District, the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, and the High School Inc. Foundation Board. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, High School Inc. is committed to empowering youth and strengthening communities through education and business partnerships. There are currently six High School Inc. Academies at Valley High School in Santa Ana, CA. The CHANGE academies include Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, New Media, Global Business, and Engineering and Computer Science. This past year they have expanded to Century High School supporting their Biomedical Science pathway, E-Business Academy and soon Esports pathway. High School Inc. also is in partnership with Magnolia Agriscience Community Center (MACC Farm) at Magnolia High School in Anaheim, CA.

High School Inc. Academy teachers at Valley High School work side-by-side and in close collaboration with business partners and mentors to help students uncover their college and career interests and develop plans to help them reach post-graduation goals. High School Inc. Academy students graduate at an accelerated rate and receive a higher percentage of internships. Students also demonstrate more confidence and clarity in college and career goals, and businesses report increased productivity.

For more information about High School Inc. Academies Foundation and its programs, please visit www.highschoolinc.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related