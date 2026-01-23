SAUSD 4th grade teacher nominated for LifeChanger of the Year award

January 23, 2026 –Santa Ana, CA– Jefferson Elementary School fourth grade teacher Kristine Pollard has been nominated for National Life Group’s 2025-26 LifeChanger of the Year award. National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Pollard was nominated by Julio Diaz of First Financial Security for her dedication to the school community. She is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and engagement within her school.

As a Community Builder, Pollard demonstrates an understanding of diverse perspectives about local issues. She participates in civic engagement and serves the community and its efforts by being an active participant.

“Pollard consistently goes above and beyond in organizing school events that bring the community together and create meaningful experiences for students and families,” said Diaz.

About LifeChanger of the Year

Since 2011, LifeChanger of the Year has recognized and rewarded more than 8,600 K-12 teachers, administrators, and school employees in 2,300+ school districts. The program has awarded over $850,000 in cash prizes to winners and their schools for making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $20,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee composed of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2026. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact on the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture, and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.

Visit here to read Pollard’s nominee profile. If you’re interested in nominating someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.

