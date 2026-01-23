Gangbanger with a felony record convicted of shooting a man at a Santa Ana liquor store

Manuel Chairez-Campos, a 32-year-old felon, was convicted yet again on Wednesday of fatally shooting Jorge Velasquez, a 29-year-old man outside of Adolfo’s liquor store, located at 2734 N. Bristol St. in Santa Ana.

Chairez-Campos was convicted of felony charges of first-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the firing of a gun causing death and a count of possession of a gun by a felon.

Jorge Velazquez

Chairez-Campos killed Velasquez back on Aug. 13, 2023.

The jury found Chairez-Campos guilty in less than half an hour.

Chairez-Campos was caught on surveillance video as he charged the victim while armed and wearing a ski mask per the trial brief from Deputy O.C. District Attorney Ray Gennawey.

Chairez-Campos shot multiple rounds into the Velasquez’ body before he tried to flee. However he returned to shoot the victim one more time in the head, according to the prosecutor.

The defendant got into some sort of argument with Velasquez, who was sitting on a stool outside of the store, before the deadly conflict. Velasquez was unarmed.

Nearly an hour and a half later, Chairez-Campos returned to the liquor store with a few of his friends, Gennawey said. One of Chairez-Campos’ friends then had a conversation with Velasquez that quickly turned into a fright before the Chairez-Campos charged at the victim and started shooting.

Chairez-Campos was linked to the shooting via graffiti evidence and one of Velasquez’s friends, who told him members of a rival gang were shooting at him, according to Gennawey.

As police officers tried to arrest Chairez-Campos he led them on a high-speed chase in the Moreno Valley, according to Gennaway.

Chairez-Campos pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a different case back in June of 2010 and he also admitted a sentencing enhancement for gang activity for a shooting back on Oct. 24, 2008.

Chairez-Campos was paroled in March 2022 for the attempted murder dating back to 2010. In June of 2023 he was arrested for possession of a gun by a felon and was out on bail when he killed Velasquez.

Chairez-Campos is set to be sentenced on April 10.

Expected Sentence for Chairez-Campos

The first-degree murder conviction in California carries a base sentence of either 25 years to life or life without the possibility of parole.

Because the jury found first-degree murder and the facts show deliberate and premeditated conduct, the court can impose life without parole.

The firearm enhancement for personally discharging a gun and causing death adds a mandatory consecutive sentence of 25 years to life.

That firearm enhancement cannot normally be reduced or dismissed by the judge in a case like this.

At a minimum, the combined sentence would be: 25 years to life for first-degree murder plus 25 years to life for the gun enhancement total minimum sentence: 50 years to life

The felon‑in‑possession conviction adds an additional prison term, typically 2 to 3 years, which can be imposed consecutively.

His prior attempted murder conviction counts as a serious and violent felony under California’s Three Strikes law.

Because he committed this killing while on parole and while out on bail for another gun case, the judge may impose harsher punishment.

The gang-related nature of the crime and execution-style head shot are aggravating factors at sentencing.

The jury’s quick guilty verdict suggests the judge will likely impose the maximum sentence.

Most realistic outcomes are: life without the possibility of parole, or 50 years to life, with parole eligibility only after decades, if ever

Even under the lesser outcome, he would likely not be eligible for parole until his late 60s or 70s, and parole would not be guaranteed.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 10, when the judge will decide between life without parole or a life term with a lengthy minimum period.

