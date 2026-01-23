Downtown Santa Ana Clean & Safe Program renewed by the City Council

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Santa Ana City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to continue the Downtown Santa Ana Clean & Safe Program, which will provide enhanced cleanliness, maintenance and safety throughout the city’s historic downtown core.

In addition to providing regular cleaning and security guards, the new agreement includes Downtown ambassadors who will continue to assist visitors and businesses and will coordinate with the Santa Ana Police Department and the Santa Ana Multi-Disciplinary Response Team (SMART) to address quality of life and homelessness issues.

“Downtown Santa Ana is the heart of our city, and this agreement ensures it remains clean, safe and welcoming for residents, businesses and visitors alike,” said Mayor Valerie Amezcua. “By investing in comprehensive cleaning, maintenance and public safety services, we are supporting our local businesses and enhancing the overall experience for everyone who spends time in our beloved downtown.”

The City Council authorized the City Manager to execute an agreement with Romo Enterprises Inc., doing business as DTSA Services, for up to three years and a total contract amount of up to $3.5 million. Funding for the agreement will be provided through Downtown Parking Enterprise revenues from City-owned parking garages and parking meters.

Downtown Santa Ana serves as the City’s primary mixed-use district, with more than 700 businesses, 3,000 residents and over 1,000 daily visitors. As a historic downtown with high pedestrian activity, limited private parking, and frequent regional events, DTSA requires dedicated and consistent services beyond standard citywide maintenance.

“As a long-time business owner in Downtown Santa Ana, I have seen firsthand how essential the Clean & Safe Program is to the health and success of our downtown,” said Teresa Saldivar, CEO of Teresa’s Jewelers. “The program plays a vital role in keeping the area clean, safe, and welcoming for customers, employees, residents, and visitors. These services directly support local businesses and contribute to the overall vitality of Downtown Santa Ana.”

Through this agreement, DTSA Services will provide seven-day-a-week services that include:

Litter removal and maintenance of sidewalks, curbs, planters and tree gates

Power washing to remove gum, dirt, oil and grime

Alley cleaning, including removal of trash, shopping carts and debris

Emptying and cleaning more than 90 public trash containers multiple times daily

Cleaning of benches, bollards, light poles and parklets

Security guard oversight to support public safety

Clean-up, maintenance and traffic control support for City-approved special events

This approval reflects the City Council’s continued commitment to maintaining a vibrant, clean, and safe Downtown Santa Ana that supports economic vitality and quality of life for the entire community.

Crime Trends in Downtown Santa Ana

In 2026, crime in downtown Santa Ana reflects a mix of falling homicide rates but increasing reports of other violent and property offenses.

Recent Crime Trends (2023–2026)

Homicides: There has been a significant decline in homicides citywide, dropping 77% from 26 in 2022 to 6 in 2023. This downward trend continued into 2024 and 2025 as the Santa Ana Police Department fully restaffed its homicide and gang units.

There has been a significant decline in homicides citywide, dropping from 26 in 2022 to 6 in 2023. This downward trend continued into 2024 and 2025 as the Santa Ana Police Department fully restaffed its homicide and gang units. Aggravated Assaults: Serious assaults surged by 36% in 2023 and remained a primary concern through 2025. This category often involves weapons and results in serious bodily injury.

Serious assaults surged by in 2023 and remained a primary concern through 2025. This category often involves weapons and results in serious bodily injury. Robberies: These increased by 22% in 2023, diverging from national trends where robbery rates generally improved.

These increased by in 2023, diverging from national trends where robbery rates generally improved. Property Crimes: Larceny (theft) is the most frequent crime in the area, with nearly 4,000 cases reported in 2023. Auto theft also rose by roughly 7% during this period.

Larceny (theft) is the most frequent crime in the area, with nearly 4,000 cases reported in 2023. Auto theft also rose by roughly during this period. Drug Offenses: Narcotics-related arrests are frequent, particularly those involving fentanyl and methamphetamine, with significant seizures occurring near major thoroughfares and hotels.

Examples of the Worst Crimes

Recent high-profile incidents highlight the severity of violence in and around the downtown area:

School Stabbing: In May 2025, a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed and two others were injured during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School, located in the downtown core.

In May 2025, a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed and two others were injured during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School, located in the downtown core. Gang-Related Shooting: In September 2025, four adults and a juvenile were arrested for a shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded three other teenagers.

In September 2025, four adults and a juvenile were arrested for a shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded three other teenagers. Officer-Involved Shooting: In January 2025, police shot a 55-year-old suspect armed with a knife who was restraining an elderly family member.

In January 2025, police shot a 55-year-old suspect armed with a knife who was restraining an elderly family member. Commercial Narcotic Trafficking: In early 2025, police executed warrants at local hospitality establishments, seizing 60 grams of fentanyl and over 100 pills intended for sale.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related