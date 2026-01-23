Santa Ana CHP officers recovered $62K worth of goods that were stolen from a train

The CHP’s Santa Ana Area SSP officers recently recovered $62,800 of stolen merchandise.

The merchandise was stolen off of BNSF trains as they came to a stop along Crowther Ave and SR-57 in Placentia.

Suspects arrested in cases involving train cargo theft in California face various state and federal penalties depending on the specific charges filed by prosecutors.

Potential State Penalties (California)

Under California law, stealing cargo from a railcar exceeding $950 in value is classified as Grand Theft.

Grand Theft Cargo (Penal Code 487h): This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the crime. Felony Conviction: Suspects can face 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor Conviction: Suspects can face up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the crime. Possession of Stolen Goods with Intent to Sell (AB 2943): Effective in 2025/2026, possessing more than $950 in stolen property with the intent to resell or “fence” it is a felony punishable by up to three years in jail.

Effective in 2025/2026, possessing more than $950 in stolen property with the intent to resell or “fence” it is a felony punishable by up to in jail. Conspiracy and Organized Retail Theft: Suspects involved in planned group thefts are often charged with conspiracy, which can carry additional prison time.

Potential Federal Penalties

If the theft involves interstate shipment, federal authorities may intervene under 18 U.S.C. § 659.

Theft from Interstate Shipment: A violation involving goods valued at $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

Recent Case Examples

October 2025: 17 suspects were arrested for stealing approximately $376,000 worth of merchandise from BNSF trains in Southern California; they were booked on felony charges .

17 suspects were arrested for stealing approximately $376,000 worth of merchandise from BNSF trains in Southern California; they were booked on . Late 2025: Suspects in similar rail cargo thefts were charged with receiving stolen property, grand theft, and conspiracy.

In 2025, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) recovered more than $17 million in stolen goods through proactive operations statewide.

2025 Enforcement Statistics

During the 2025 calendar year, the CHP-led task force achieved the following totals:

Total Recovered Assets: Over 272,000 items.

Over 272,000 items. Total Arrests: 1,208 individuals.

1,208 individuals. Total Investigations: 734 cases.

734 cases. December 2025 Alone: Officers recovered nearly 60,000 items valued at approximately $1.2 million.

Historical Context (2019–2025)

Since the task force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 4,300 investigations, leading to more than 5,000 arrests and the recovery of over 1.5 million stolen items valued at nearly $70 million as of December 31, 2025.

Additionally, state-funded local law enforcement grants—separate from but often coordinated with the CHP—recovered a total of approximately $190 million in stolen property between October 2023 and June 2025.

