Santa Ana mother missing after visiting family in Tijuana, Mexico

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, Yasmin Gonzalez Benitez (21) left her residence in the 900 block of W. Pine Street and told her roommate she was traveling to Tijuana, MX, to visit family and would return later that evening, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Yasmin left her 4-year-old daughter in the care of her roommate; however, she has not been heard from since.

Her daughter has since been placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Benitez is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with medium blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Yasmin’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jurado at (714) 245-8390 or vjurado@santa-ana.org.

Missing Persons Data in Baja California and Mexico

Regional Trends & Data (2025–2026)

The Baja California region, which includes Tijuana, has seen a significant surge in missing person cases.

Baja California Statistics : Local search groups like “A Nation Searching” report that there are over 20,000 missing people in the state as of late 2024, a figure they claim is undercounted by official state data.

: Local search groups like “A Nation Searching” report that there are over in the state as of late 2024, a figure they claim is undercounted by official state data. Surge in Mexico : Nationwide, Mexico recorded 7,399 new missing persons cases in the first half of 2025 alone, an 18% increase from the previous year.

: Nationwide, Mexico recorded in the first half of 2025 alone, an 18% increase from the previous year. Disproportionate Risk for Women: Research indicates that Tijuana has become increasingly dangerous for women, with some experts referring to the high rate of female victims as a “femicide” crisis.

Cases with Similar Patterns

Yasmin’s case shares characteristics with other recent disappearances involving young adults in Southern California and border-bound travelers:

U.S. Citizens & Residents in Mexico : It is estimated that 300-400 kidnapping cases in Mexico annually involve Americans or Green Card holders, many of whom are dual citizens visiting family.

: It is estimated that in Mexico annually involve Americans or Green Card holders, many of whom are dual citizens visiting family. Concurrent Local Cases : Other active missing person cases in the region (as of March 2026) include: Jayden Carodine (16) : Last seen March 16, 2026 (the day after Yasmin). Nikolle Mariana Bermudez Amaya (17) : Reported missing from the Los Angeles area on September 6, 2025.

: Other active missing person cases in the region (as of March 2026) include: Vulnerability Factors: Common risks for travelers to Tijuana include targeting by organized crime for ransom or extortion, particularly when individuals are traveling alone or have family ties that cartels may exploit.

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