Santa Ana dental assistant sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls

Tommy Medina, a 35-year-old dental assistant, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 9 and he was then immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three female patients who were minors.

Medina accepted a plea deal from O.C. Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin, which waived about 2 1/2 years of custody credits.

The prosecutors objected to this plea deal to no avail.

Medina must also register as a sex offender.

Medina worked at OC Kids Dental, 630 S. Main St., when he sexually assaulted two of the girls in 2013 and 2012.

A third victim emerged after the preliminary hearing on the first case.

One of the girls said she had a dental procedure at the office and was then taken into a private room where Medina put her on a bed and put a leather cloth over her eyes before assaulting her, when she was 9-years-old, according to police testimony.

Another victim said that Medina sexually assaulted her in the same manner when she went to the dental office when she was 5 or 6 years old back in 2013, according to police testimony.

Sexual misconduct in dental offices is a widespread but significantly under-reported issue. Studies indicate that prevalence rates of sexual misconduct in dental settings range broadly from 5% to 86%, depending on the specific population and context surveyed.

Prevalence and Trends

Reports from dental professionals and patients highlight a concerning increase in reported cases:

Rapid Increase: Sexual misconduct by dental professionals in the U.S. has reportedly risen by 200% over the last 20 years.

Sexual misconduct by dental professionals in the U.S. has reportedly over the last 20 years. High-Risk Groups: While most research focuses on harassment of staff, cases involving patients as victims are also documented. In California, which consistently ranks among the states with the highest disciplinary actions, sexual misconduct is one of the most common complaint categories received by the state’s Dental Board.

While most research focuses on harassment of staff, cases involving are also documented. In California, which consistently ranks among the states with the highest disciplinary actions, sexual misconduct is one of the received by the state’s Dental Board. Common Factors: Research suggests these crimes are often facilitated by: Power hierarchies within the office. Private settings or treatment rooms where interaction is unmonitored. Fear of retaliation or lack of clear reporting mechanisms for victims.

Research suggests these crimes are often facilitated by:

Legal and Disciplinary Actions

In the specific case of Tommy Medina, the 35-year-old was sentenced on April 9, 2026, to 15 years to life in prison for assaulting three young patients at OC Kids Dental in Santa Ana.

State Comparisons: California leads in cases specifically involving dentists, while Florida has recently surpassed it in total adverse actions reported to national databases.

California leads in cases specifically involving dentists, while Florida has recently surpassed it in total adverse actions reported to national databases. Outcome Statistics: Roughly 25% of proven misconduct cases result in license revocation, and another 20% involve the voluntary surrender of a license to avoid public hearings.

Protective Measures

To combat these occurrences, some states (including Arizona) have mandated chaperone requirements for pediatric patients as of 2025. Experts emphasize the need for systemic change, including robust office policies, boundary training, and accessible reporting pathways.

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