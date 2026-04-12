L.A. man arrested after an attempted robbery at a bank in north Orange County

On Thursday this week, April 9, at approximately 9:20 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Harbor Blvd. regarding an attempted bank robbery, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The suspect reportedly passed a note demanding money, then took the note back and fled the area before obtaining any cash.

Officers quickly responded and located the suspect near Harbor Blvd and Union Ave., where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Eddie Williams, a 30-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was booked at the Fullerton Jail on felony attempted robbery.

As of April 12, 2026, Eddie Williams faces significant legal penalties under both California state law and potential federal prosecution following his arrest for attempted bank robbery in Fullerton.

California State Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The Fullerton Police Department booked Williams on felony attempted robbery. In California, bank robbery is typically classified as second-degree robbery.

Prison Sentence: Attempted second-degree robbery is punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Note: Attempted crimes generally carry half the term of the completed crime. Since second-degree robbery carries 2, 3, or 5 years, the attempt usually falls into the 1–2.5 year range, but specific “violent felony” designations for robbery can result in the standard 16-month to 3-year triad.

Attempted second-degree robbery is punishable by in state prison. Three Strikes Law: Attempted robbery is a violent felony and counts as a “strike” on a criminal record. If Williams has prior strikes, his sentence could be doubled or increased to 25 years to life .

Attempted robbery is a and counts as a “strike” on a criminal record. If Williams has prior strikes, his sentence could be or increased to . Fines: He may face a fine of up to $5,000 (half of the $10,000 maximum for a completed robbery).

Potential Federal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Because most banks are federally insured, the FBI often takes over these cases. Federal law does not distinguish between a successful robbery and an attempt that uses “force, violence, or intimidation” (like a demand note).

Prison Sentence: Up to 20 years in federal prison.

Up to in federal prison. Fines: Up to $250,000 .

Up to . Supervised Release: Usually 3 years following any prison term.

Aggravating Factors and Sentencing

The specific “note-passing” method, while non-violent in execution, still meets the legal threshold for intimidation.

Restitution: Williams will likely be ordered to pay restitution for any costs incurred by the bank or victims, even though no money was taken.

Williams will likely be ordered to pay restitution for any costs incurred by the bank or victims, even though no money was taken. Probation: While a judge has the discretion to grant felony probation, robbery convictions are “presumptively ineligible” for probation in California, meaning prison is the standard outcome.

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