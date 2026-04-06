Rolling into Santa Ana: OC Streetcar begins daytime testing on Wednesday

The OC Streetcar is one step closer to reality! On Wednesday, April 8, the project team will be back on the streets of Santa Ana for critical daytime testing activities.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., crews will be towing a streetcar vehicle using a specialized truck along the alignment from Raitt Street to the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center (SARTC). While this phase is expected to wrap up in one day, an extra day may be added if needed, and the schedule is subject to change based on weather or operational updates.

Safety First: Sharing the Road

As the streetcar becomes a regular sight, it’s important to remember that these vehicles move differently than cars. They are quiet, stay strictly on their tracks, and cannot swerve to avoid obstacles.

Whether you’re walking, biking, or driving, stay alert and keep these tips in mind:

Stay Focused: Streetcars primarily use bells for warnings—keep your ears open!

Streetcars primarily use bells for warnings—keep your ears open! No Barriers: There are no fences separating the tracks from the road; always obey traffic laws.

There are no fences separating the tracks from the road; always obey traffic laws. Keep Your Distance: Never park on the tracks or attempt to race a streetcar.

Be Streetcar S.M.A.R.T.

Our safety ambassador, Safety Sam, wants to make sure every resident knows how to stay safe. Remember the S.M.A.R.T. acronym:

S – Stop and Look: Check for streetcars before crossing.

Check for streetcars before crossing. M – Mind the Signals: Follow all walk signs and traffic lights.

Follow all walk signs and traffic lights. A – Avoid Risky Moves: Never try to beat the streetcar; it can’t stop abruptly.

Never try to beat the streetcar; it can’t stop abruptly. R – Remove Distractions: Put away the phone and take off headphones near tracks.

Put away the phone and take off headphones near tracks. T – Take the Right Angle: Cross tracks at a 90-degree angle to avoid trips or tire snags.

Want to learn more? Check out the official Safety Page for fact sheets tailored to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. You can even click here to download a Safety Sam coloring sheet for the kids!

Stay alert, stay safe, and get ready for a new way to move through Orange County!

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