Orange Police launch Aug. 28 DUI Checkpoint amid rising OC DUI crashes

The Orange Police Department will run a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on August 28, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in north Orange, targeting impaired drivers and unlicensed motorists.

The department says checkpoint placement is based on collision data, DUI‑related crash patterns, and arrest frequency—an approach used across Orange County to reduce fatal and injury collisions.

Criminal Charges Drivers Face at This Checkpoint

Drivers stopped at the checkpoint may face multiple violations under California law, including:

DUI – Alcohol Impairment — Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC.

— Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC. DUI – 0.08% Per Se — Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher.

— Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher. Drug DUI — Marijuana, prescription meds, or OTC drugs causing impairment.

— Marijuana, prescription meds, or OTC drugs causing impairment. Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana — Legal to use, illegal to drive impaired.

— Legal to use, illegal to drive impaired. Driving Without a License — Citation, possible misdemeanor, and vehicle impound.

— Citation, possible misdemeanor, and vehicle impound. Refusal to Test — Automatic license suspension for refusing breath or blood tests.

A first‑time DUI conviction typically costs $13,500+ in fines, fees, classes, and court‑ordered penalties, along with a suspended license.

Impound Fees and Other Penalties

Drivers cited or arrested may face:

Tow fees — Usually $200–$400 .

— Usually . Daily storage fees — Often $50–$100 per day .

— Often . Administrative release fees — City‑level charges added on top.

— City‑level charges added on top. Ignition Interlock Device requirements — Mandatory in many DUI cases.

— Mandatory in many DUI cases. License suspension — Six months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders.

Auto Insurance Impact

A DUI conviction triggers SR‑22 high‑risk insurance, which typically doubles or triples premiums for at least three years. Many drivers see increases of $2,000–$4,000 per year, depending on carrier and driving history.

DUI Arrest Data in Orange County

Recent statewide dashboards show Orange County recorded 499 DUI arrests in the latest reporting period. California continues to see more than 1,300 alcohol‑related deaths annually, with OC consistently ranking among the counties with the highest DUI crash totals.

Damage DUI Drivers Cause in Orange County

DUI drivers remain one of the most dangerous threats on OC roads. Alcohol‑ and drug‑impaired motorists contribute to:

High‑speed collisions

Wrong‑way freeway crashes

Pedestrian fatalities

Motorcycle deaths

Multi‑vehicle injury crashes

Recent Fatal DUI Crashes in Orange County

Several deadly DUI incidents have occurred in recent months:

Lake Forest fatal motorcycle crash — A 55‑year‑old motorcyclist killed by a suspected DUI driver.

— A 55‑year‑old motorcyclist killed by a suspected DUI driver. Mission Viejo pedestrian death — A 60‑year‑old woman struck and killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver.

— A 60‑year‑old woman struck and killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver. Multiple pedestrian fatalities — Irvine, Huntington Beach, and San Juan Capistrano have all reported deadly DUI pedestrian crashes.

What to Do if You’re Pulled Over

Stay calm and comply — You must legally exit the vehicle when ordered.

— You must legally exit the vehicle when ordered. Field sobriety tests — You may decline FSTs, but officers can still arrest based on observed impairment.

— You may decline FSTs, but officers can still arrest based on observed impairment. Chemical tests — Refusing breath or blood tests after arrest leads to automatic license suspension.

— Refusing breath or blood tests after arrest leads to automatic license suspension. Be respectful and avoid arguing — Confrontation only worsens the situation.

— Confrontation only worsens the situation. Do not imitate Tony Romo’s mistakes — Romo recently refused to exit the vehicle, attempted to call his lawyer mid‑stop, performed poorly on sobriety tests, and refused chemical testing. Each misstep increased his legal exposure and penalties dramatically.

Common Orange Police Checkpoint Locations

Based on prior OPD operations and regional DUI patterns, checkpoints are frequently placed near:

Tustin Street corridors

Katella Avenue

Glassell Street and Old Towne

Lincoln Avenue These areas historically show higher DUI‑related crashes and nighttime traffic.

Tips to Stay Out of Trouble

Plan a sober ride — Rideshare or designated driver.

— Rideshare or designated driver. Track your consumption — Impairment can occur below 0.08%.

— Impairment can occur below 0.08%. Avoid mixing substances — Marijuana + alcohol drastically increases impairment.

— Marijuana + alcohol drastically increases impairment. Stay overnight — If you’ve consumed any intoxicant, don’t drive.

— If you’ve consumed any intoxicant, don’t drive. Understand prescription risks — Many medications impair driving even without alcohol.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related