OC Jail inmate dies after medical emergency while awaiting trial on assault charge

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced today that inmate Quintara Cierra Harrington, 36, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency while in custody.

According to sheriff’s officials, Harrington had been housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana and had originally been booked by the Anaheim Police Department on June 25, 2026, on a charge of violating California Penal Code 245, Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Authorities said Harrington was transported by ambulance to a hospital on Nov. 1 after experiencing a medical emergency. She remained hospitalized until her death three days later. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the medical condition involved. The final cause and manner of death will be determined through an independent autopsy and toxicology examination.

As is standard practice in Orange County inmate deaths, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation while the sheriff’s department completes its own in-custody death review.

What Charges Was Harrington Facing?

Court proceedings will now end because criminal cases cannot continue after a defendant’s death.

However, the charge Harrington was facing was a serious felony. California Penal Code Section 245(a)(1) makes it a crime to commit an assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

The potential penalties can vary substantially depending on the facts of the case, the suspect’s criminal history, and whether prosecutors alleged sentencing enhancements. In general, a conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon can carry:

Two, three, or four years in California state prison.

A strike offense under California’s Three Strikes law if charged as a felony.

Felony probation in some cases.

Significant fines and restitution orders.

Potential sentence enhancements if great bodily injury was inflicted on a victim.

Because authorities have not released details regarding the underlying Anaheim incident, it is not currently possible to determine what sentence prosecutors may have sought in Harrington’s specific case.

Another Addition to a Troubling Pattern of Orange County Jail Deaths

Harrington’s death comes amid continuing scrutiny over inmate fatalities within Orange County’s jail system.

According to a 2026 report issued by the ACLU of Southern California, at least 119 people died in Orange County custody between 2010 and 2021. The report also noted that at least eight inmates died in Orange County jails during 2025 alone.

The report found that many inmates who died did so shortly after entering the jail system. Researchers reported that at least 60 of the 119 documented deaths occurred within one month of booking, including at least 35 who died within a week of entering custody.

Why Do Inmates Die in Orange County Jails?

While every death has unique circumstances, reviews of Orange County jail fatalities have identified several recurring causes and contributing factors.

Among the most frequently cited issues are:

Medical emergencies and chronic health conditions.

Drug withdrawal complications.

Substance abuse and overdoses.

Suicide and mental health crises.

Alleged deficiencies in medical screening during the intake process.

Physical violence between inmates.

The ACLU’s analysis concluded that the most common circumstances surrounding Orange County jail deaths involved intake screening issues, suicide, physical violence, substance use, and medical neglect.

Several recent Orange County jail deaths illustrate the wide range of causes. Publicly reported cases have included deaths attributed to pneumonia, cardiovascular disease, drug intoxication, and other serious medical conditions.

Investigation Continues

At this point, officials have not indicated whether Harrington’s death resulted from a pre-existing medical condition, accidental overdose, natural causes, or another factor. The autopsy and toxicology findings will likely provide the first definitive answers.

Until those results are released, the circumstances surrounding the death of Quintara Cierra Harrington remain under investigation by both the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

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