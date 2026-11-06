After fleeing to Hawaii, alleged dental office scammer arrested by the Irvine Police

The Irvine Police Department has announced the arrest of Quan “David” Hoang Vu, 31, of Orange County, who investigators say posed as a dental office professional and allegedly victimized dental practices across the country through a sophisticated fraud scheme.

According to the Irvine police, Vu allegedly gained the trust of dental offices while working in or around the dental industry, then used that access to steal money and personal information before leaving victims with substantial financial losses.

In a characteristically tongue-in-cheek social media post filled with dental puns, Irvine police said the suspect became a “real pain in the molars” for law enforcement and allegedly “drilled his way into dentists’ offices across the country” before attempting to evade authorities by relocating to Hawaii. Detectives reportedly continued investigating the case and arrested Vu after he returned to the mainland.

Vu was booked into the Orange County Jail on outstanding warrants as well as charges related to identity theft and grand theft. Police noted that his dog, Cupcake, was released to the care of his girlfriend.

Serious Charges Could Carry Significant Penalties

While Irvine police have not yet released the full criminal complaint, the charges mentioned by investigators are potentially significant.

Under California Penal Code 530.5, identity theft is generally a “wobbler” offense that can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can carry a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail, along with fines and restitution to victims.

Grand theft under California law is typically charged when the value of stolen property or money exceeds the statutory threshold. Depending on the circumstances, grand theft may also be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with felony convictions carrying potential county jail sentences that can extend up to three years.

If investigators determine that multiple victims were involved, prosecutors could file multiple counts of identity theft, grand theft, fraud, forgery, burglary, or related financial crimes. Additional victims frequently increase sentencing exposure because each alleged act can be charged separately. Similar Orange County financial crime investigations have involved dozens of criminal counts when multiple victims were identified.

Should authorities uncover evidence that victims were located throughout several states, federal charges could also become a possibility, particularly if interstate communications, banking transactions, or electronic transfers were involved.

Investigators Suggest the Case May Have Been Extensive

Although police have not disclosed the total losses attributed to the alleged scheme, the description provided by investigators indicates the conduct may have extended far beyond Orange County.

Dental practices frequently maintain sensitive information, including:

Employee records

Patient billing information

Vendor accounts

Banking credentials

Insurance documentation

Business credit accounts

Identity-theft cases involving professional access can be particularly damaging because victims often trust individuals who appear to possess specialized industry knowledge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department identifies identity theft, grand theft, business fraud, embezzlement, theft by false pretenses, and consumer fraud among the fastest-growing financial crimes investigated by its Financial Crimes Detail.

The Insurance Impact on Dental Practices

Beyond the alleged theft losses, dental practices that become victims of fraud schemes can also suffer long-term commercial insurance consequences. Depending on the circumstances, affected offices may file claims under commercial crime, employee dishonesty, cyber liability, or business owner’s insurance policies.

While coverage can help offset losses, insurers often respond to significant claims by raising premiums, increasing deductibles, or requiring stricter security controls. Dental offices may also incur substantial expenses for forensic audits, legal reviews, regulatory compliance, and upgraded cybersecurity measures.

If patient or financial information was compromised, the total cost to a practice can far exceed the amount allegedly stolen, creating burdens that continue long after the criminal investigation concludes.

Similar Crimes Continue to Be a Growing Problem in Orange County

Financial crimes remain a significant concern across Orange County.

Recent examples include:

A Tustin investigation that led to the arrest of an Anaheim man accused of using stolen credit cards and committing identity theft at multiple Costco locations. Officers reportedly found 14 additional stolen credit cards during the arrest. [ktla.com]

A federal Orange County case in which multiple defendants were charged with identity-theft schemes involving unemployment benefits, bank fraud, and fraudulent lines of credit secured using victims’ personal information. Federal prosecutors alleged the schemes affected numerous victims and involved stolen identities across several years. [justice.gov]

Countywide, property and financial crimes remain a major law-enforcement focus. Orange County agencies reported tens of thousands of property-related offenses in recent years, with investigators dedicating specialized units to fraud and identity-theft investigations.

Which Orange County Cities See the Most Identity-Theft and Financial Crime Arrests?

Orange County does not publish a single standardized ranking specifically for identity-theft arrests. However, based on population size, financial-crime investigations, court filings, and recurring law-enforcement activity, the cities that most frequently appear in Orange County identity-theft, fraud, and grand-theft investigations are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Garden Grove Orange

These cities are among the county’s largest population and commercial centers and routinely generate the highest volume of financial-crime investigations due to the concentration of businesses, retail activity, financial institutions, and residents. Recent Orange County identity-theft investigations have involved suspects or victims from Anaheim, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Westminster, and Tustin.

What Happens Next?

The allegations against Vu remain accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Prosecutors will now review the evidence gathered by Irvine detectives and determine what formal charges will be filed. If investigators continue identifying additional victims, the case could expand considerably beyond the counts initially referenced by police.

For now, the arrest closes what appears to have been a lengthy investigation into an alleged scheme that targeted dental professionals across the country. Irvine detectives clearly believed the suspect had not escaped scrutiny by leaving California, and after what police described as a nationwide fraud operation, the case ultimately ended with a trip not to Hawaii’s beaches, but to the Orange County Jail.

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