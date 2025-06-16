OC Fair Board names James Canfield as new CEO

COSTA MESA (June 16, 2025) – The OC Fair & Event Center (OCFEC) Board of Directors announced today that James Canfield is OCFEC’s new Chief Executive Officer. Canfield brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in venue management, live events and large-scale projects. Most recently, he served as Senior Director and General Manager of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Alabama where he led initiatives including the completion of Protective Stadium and a major renovation of Legacy Arena.

Canfield has also held executive roles at major California venues including the Palm Springs Convention Center, Pasadena Convention Center and Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. His work has focused on driving economic impact, community engagement and strategic growth.

“On behalf of the OC Fair & Event Center Board of Directors, I am very happy to welcome James Canfield as our new Chief Executive Officer. With his extensive experience in managing premier convention and entertainment venues, James is exceptionally well-suited to lead our organization into its next chapter,” said Board Chair Nick Kovacevich.

“His innovative approach and dedication to operational excellence will ensure that the OC Fair and our year-round events continue to be cherished community traditions delivering joy, education and memorable experiences to all who visit. We look forward to the fresh perspective and dynamic leadership he will bring to our team,” Kovacevich continued.

Canfield will start July 1 as staff and partners prepare for the 135th annual OC Fair which will run July 18-Aug. 17. Canfield replaces former CEO Michele Richards who retired in May after serving OCFEC for more than 20 years.

“I am very excited to return to California and to have the great opportunity to lead OC Fair & Event Center into a new era that builds on its rich legacy while advancing innovation and community-focused programming,” Canfield said. “I am very much looking forward to opening day of this year’s OC Fair.”

