O.C. criminals are targeting pickup truck tailgates

If you own a pickup truck you will want to take action as criminals are targeting tailgates, which presumably they are reselling online.

The Fullerton Police Department has seen an uptick in tailgate thefts from residential areas.

Tailgates are being stolen from pickup trucks due to their ease of removal and resale value, with some thieves selling them for scrap metal or online.

Toyota Tacomas, in particular, are being targeted in Fullerton.

To deter theft, owners can consider installing locks or using hose clamps on the pivot point. Marking your tailgates with the license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) will help identify the tailgate’s owner in the event it is stolen.

If possible, park your truck in a garage to make it harder for thieves to access. Pay attention to your surroundings and be vigilant about potential theft. And remember, if you See Something, Say Something.

Criminals steal Toyota Tacoma tailgates for several reasons, primarily driven by supply and demand in the aftermarket for truck parts:

High Resale Value: Tailgates, especially for popular trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, are expensive to replace. A new tailgate can cost thousands of dollars, particularly if it includes features like backup cameras, sensors, and special finishes. This high cost for new parts creates a robust black market for stolen tailgates, where they can be sold for a significant profit (sometimes hundreds of dollars on the black market).

Ease of Theft: Many truck tailgates, including some Tacoma models, can be removed relatively quickly and easily. Older generations, in particular, lacked robust locking mechanisms for the tailgate itself, allowing thieves to unbolt them in seconds. While newer models might have remote locking, breaking a window to unlock the doors (and thus the tailgate) is still an option for determined thieves. Simple hacks like a hose clamp on the hinge can deter some thieves, but they are still vulnerable.

Demand for Replacements: People who have had their tailgates damaged (e.g., in an accident) or stolen themselves often look for cheaper alternatives to dealership prices. Online marketplaces and informal channels become places where these stolen tailgates are then sold, creating a continuous demand cycle.

Parts Value: It's not just the entire tailgate. Thieves may also target specific components embedded within the tailgate, such as backup cameras, sensors, and even handles, which can be valuable on their own.

Lack of Tracking: Unlike a whole vehicle, individual tailgates are difficult to track once stolen, making them a relatively low-risk item for thieves to pawn off.

In summary, the combination of high replacement cost, ease of removal, and a ready market for used parts makes Toyota Tacoma tailgates an attractive target for criminals.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.