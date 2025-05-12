North O.C. DUI checkpoint resulted in 11 citations and one arrest last Friday

A D.U.I. and Drivers License Checkpoint was conducted on Friday, May 2nd at East Yorba Linda Boulevard between Kraemer and Bradford. The Placentia Police Department had 28 police officers and other personnel working at the checkpoint including Supervisors, 0fficers, Dispatchers, Parking Control Officers, Jailers, Cadets, Explorers, and Administrative staff. They all worked from 4:00p.m. to 2:00a.m. to set up, operate and take down the checkpoint.

The total number of vehicles that came through the checkpoint was 1697. 665 vehicles were screened. The total number of vehicles referred to a secondary stop for further investigation was 45. The total number of Field Sobriety Tests administered was 16. There were 11 citations issued at the checkpoint (including one for 12500 (unlicensed driver), and one for 14601.1(A) (driving on a suspended license). Two vehicles were impounded. There was 1 DUI arrest.

The Placentia Police Department notes that checkpoints are a valuable tool in educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving and give us an opportunity to have high visibility enforcement.

This checkpoint was completely funded by a grant from The State of California Office of Traffic Safety.

Here are the penalties for the offenses mentioned above in Placentia, CA:

1. Driving Without a License

Infraction : If charged as an infraction, you may face a fine of up to $250.

: If charged as an infraction, you may face a fine of up to $250. Misdemeanor: If charged as a misdemeanor, penalties can include up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Driving with a Suspended License

First Offense : This is typically a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

: This is typically a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat Offenses: Penalties can be more severe, including longer jail time and higher fines, especially if the suspension was due to a DUI.

3. DUI at a Checkpoint

Fines and Fees : You may face fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments.

: You may face fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments. License Suspension : Your driver’s license can be suspended for six months or longer, depending on prior offenses.

: Your driver’s license can be suspended for six months or longer, depending on prior offenses. Probation : You might be placed on probation for three to five years.

: You might be placed on probation for three to five years. DUI School : Attendance at a DUI education program is often required.

: Attendance at a DUI education program is often required. Jail Time: First-time offenders can face up to six months in jail, while repeat offenders may face longer sentences.

