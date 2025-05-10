O.C. probationer arrested for fatally shooting a woman who was driving in Orange

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Amber Nicole Parsons was shot and killed while driving on Highland Street in Orange, according to the Orange Police Department.

The unidentified male suspect, armed with a handgun, fled the area on foot.

Orange Police Department detectives identified Allan Plata, a 21-year-old man from Orange, as the suspect in this homicide.

Today at 5:20 pm, the Orange Police Department SWAT Team with the assistance of La Habra PD, surrounded a residence in the City of La Habra and served a search warrant.

Plata was arrested without incident and booked at Orange County Jail for murder, attempted murder, and a probation violation.

In Orange, CA, the penalties for murder, attempted murder, and probation violations are quite severe:

Murder

First-degree murder : This involves premeditated killing and is punishable by 25 years to life in prison .

: This involves premeditated killing and is punishable by . Second-degree murder: This is a non-premeditated killing and carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Attempted Murder

First-degree attempted murder : This involves premeditation and is punishable by life in state prison .

: This involves premeditation and is punishable by . Second-degree attempted murder: This lacks premeditation and carries a sentence of 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison.

Probation Violation

Violating probation can lead to arrest, revocation of probation, and potentially serving time in jail or prison. The specific consequences depend on the nature of the violation and the terms of the probation.

These penalties reflect the seriousness of the crimes and the state’s stringent stance on violent offenses

