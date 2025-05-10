Costa Mesa police arrested two suspects and seized drugs and over $87K in cash

Costa Mesa Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) detectives recently conducted a narcotics investigation with the CHP which led to an arrest in their city of a man from San Diego and a woman from Sacramento.

The CMPD detectives seized a large amount of narcotics and over $87,000 in cash. This investigation is ongoing.

Getting arrested with a large amount of narcotics and a significant sum of cash in Costa Mesa, CA can lead to severe penalties. The exact consequences depend on various factors, including the type and quantity of narcotics, prior criminal history, and specific circumstances of the case.

Generally, you could face:

Felony charges: Possession with intent to distribute is typically a felony, which can result in lengthy prison sentences. Fines: Substantial fines can be imposed, often reaching tens of thousands of dollars. Asset forfeiture: The cash and any other assets believed to be connected to drug trafficking can be seized. Probation: In some cases, probation might be an option, but it often comes with strict conditions.

California’s laws are stringent, and penalties can vary widely based on the specifics of the case.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.