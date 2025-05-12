An armed man was shot by O.C. Deputies when he moved towards them

Laguna Hills, Ca. (May 10, 2025): A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Saturday morning in a commercial parking lot in Laguna Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff.

On Saturday, May 10, at 8:03 a.m., O.C. Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance call in the area of Ridge Route Drive and Moulton Parkway, Laguna Hills. Multiple callers stated that a male subject with two knives was seen in the area.

A deputy located a male subject. The subject moved towards the deputy, armed with a knife, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The male subject was provided medical aid at the scene and was transported to a local area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

There were no other suspects involved in the initial call for service or the deputy-involved shooting. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Per protocol, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting. Deputies in Laguna Hills are equipped with body-worn cameras. Relevant audio and video from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In situations where a suspect is shot by law enforcement officers while advancing with a weapon and not obeying orders, the legal outcomes can vary significantly. Generally, if the suspect survives, they may face charges related to their actions leading up to the shooting, such as assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, or other related offenses.

However, if the suspect is deceased, the focus shifts to investigating the officers’ actions to ensure they were justified. This typically involves an internal review and possibly an external investigation by agencies like the district attorney’s office or a civilian oversight board. The officers involved may be placed on administrative leave during this process.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.