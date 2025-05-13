The SAPD arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old

Santa Ana Police Detectives have arrested a secondary suspect for a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

On June 5, 2024, Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting near 900 W. Bishop Street, where they found two juvenile males—ages 13 and 16—suffering from gunshot wounds. A third juvenile victim, also age 13, was found nearby but was unharmed. Unfortunately, the 13-year-old shooting victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

On June 7, 2024, SAPD Homicide Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Raymond Mario Jimenez of Santa Ana. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail for the following charges: Penal Code § 187(a) – Murder, Penal Code § 664(a)/187(a) – Attempted Murder, and Penal Code § 246– Shooting into an Inhabited Dwelling.

UPDATE:

Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified an additional suspect in this case: 18-year-old Michael Richard Jimenez of Santa Ana. On April 24, 2025, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, detectives located Michael in the City of Riverside. He was subsequently arrested and booked for PC § 664(a)/187 – Attempted Murder.

This case remains under active investigation, and Homicide Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. This case is eligible for the Gang Reward Program.

