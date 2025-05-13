Tue. May 13th, 2025
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old

ByArt Pedroza

May 13, 2025

Santa Ana Police Detectives have arrested a secondary suspect for a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

On June 5, 2024, Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting near 900 W. Bishop Street, where they found two juvenile males—ages 13 and 16—suffering from gunshot wounds. A third juvenile victim, also age 13, was found nearby but was unharmed. Unfortunately, the 13-year-old shooting victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

On June 7, 2024, SAPD Homicide Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Raymond Mario Jimenez of Santa Ana. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail for the following charges: Penal Code § 187(a) – Murder, Penal Code § 664(a)/187(a) – Attempted Murder, and Penal Code § 246– Shooting into an Inhabited Dwelling.

UPDATE:

Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified an additional suspect in this case: 18-year-old Michael Richard Jimenez of Santa Ana. On April 24, 2025, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, detectives located Michael in the City of Riverside. He was subsequently arrested and booked for PC § 664(a)/187 – Attempted Murder.

This case remains under active investigation, and Homicide Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. This case is eligible for the Gang Reward Program.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Food Restaurants Santa Ana

Kabo Kitchen, a new Mediterranean restaurant, now open near Santa Ana College

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

An armed man was shot by O.C. Deputies when he moved towards them

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange County Placentia

North O.C. DUI checkpoint resulted in 11 citations and one arrest last Friday

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old

May 13, 2025 Art Pedroza
Food Restaurants Santa Ana

Kabo Kitchen, a new Mediterranean restaurant, now open near Santa Ana College

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

An armed man was shot by O.C. Deputies when he moved towards them

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange County Placentia

North O.C. DUI checkpoint resulted in 11 citations and one arrest last Friday

May 12, 2025 Art Pedroza