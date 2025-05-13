DNA revealed that an O.C. John Doe was killed by a notorious serial killer

In November 2023, OC Sheriff Cold Case investigators identified a deceased John Doe found in unincorporated Laguna Hills in 1974 as Michael Ray Schlicht, 17, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Michael was long believed to be a victim of Kraft.

In early 2024, investigators began looking through the Kraft investigation to find evidence related to Schlicht.

While searching, investigators found evidence related to a 1980 John Doe from Oregon, who was also presumed to be a victim of Kraft.

Investigators believe Kraft is responsible for six homicides in Oregon and two in Michigan, in addition to his presumed California victims, which are believed to be more than 60. Kraft was sentenced to death in 1989 after a 10-month trial for the murder of 16 men.

Investigators learned that evidence for all out-of-state victims was sent to OC Sheriff during the trial.

OC Sheriff investigators contacted the Oregon State Police (OSP) Cold Case Unit to notify them about the located evidence and offered to attempt to identify the Doe using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

OSP agreed and a blood sample for the Doe was sent to Parabon Nanolabs, which developed a genetic profile.

In early February 2025, investigators identified a possible candidate for the Doe. OSP and OC Sheriff collaborated to contact several of his close family.

DNA samples were collected from a woman believed to be the Doe’s half-sister and a man believed to be his nephew. These DNA samples were used to positively identify the decedent as 30-year-old Larry Eugene Parks.

Parks was located on the gravel shoulder of the northbound lane of the I-5, one mile south of Woodburn, Oregon. He had been dead for two to three hours and his blood contained 0.06% alcohol and diazepam, according to Unidentified Wiki.

Authorities determined he was drugged, sexually molested, and strangled. His bootlaces and belt were missing and his pockets were turned inside out, suggesting he was also robbed. Police also suspected he was a transient hitchhiker seen north of Salem, Oregon at around 2:30 AM, less than two hours before he was found.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.