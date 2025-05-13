Kabo Kitchen, a new Mediterranean restaurant, now open near Santa Ana College

Santa Ana’s Kabo Kitchen celebrated their grand opening today. Kabo Kitchen is a brand-new restaurant with drive-thru redefining fast food in Santa Ana with bold Baja flavor, Mediterranean cool, and 100% real food—no processed junk, ever.

Kabo Kitchen Pita Wrap and fries

Menu offerings include:

Salads

Kabo Bowls

Medi Burgers (starting at $6.50)

Plates, featuring Basmati Rice, Hummus and Pita

Tacos and Burritos

and Pita Wraps

They also will serve breakfast every morning until 10:30 a.m. and coffee is available all day.

Kabo Kitchen

Kabo Kitchen is located at 1724 W. 17th Street, Santa Ana. This is the location where Boy’s Hamburgers used to be located at, not far from Santa Ana College.

Grand opening of Kabo Kitchen

Come experience what fast food should taste like. Click here to book a table here and get 25% off your order. Check out their Yelp reviews here.

The Medi Stacled Birget at Kabo Kitchen

Kabo Kitchen is the newest concept from FOB Hospitality—the same team behind the beloved “Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill,” now proudly rebranded to FOB: Baja-Med from Land & Sea to reflect their full flavor fusion beyond fish.

Mediterranean food has become quite popular in the U.S. over the past few years. The cuisine’s emphasis on fresh, healthy ingredients like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins has resonated with many Americans who are increasingly health-conscious.

The market for Mediterranean restaurants has grown significantly, with industry revenue reaching an estimated $33.4 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by the cuisine’s affordability, nutritional value, and the rising consumer interest in diverse and international flavors.

