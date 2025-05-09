Brother of Santa Ana High School student who was killed launches a GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Misael Morales, the brother of Armando Morales, the 14-year-old who was fatally stabbed at Santa Ana High School this week.

The student who did the stabbing has not been identified yet but he was charged with murder today by the OCDA.

Misael wrote of his brother Armando that “He was such a happy, smart kid and was always making everyone laugh.”

The GoFundMe page was launched to help pay for Armando’s funeral expenses. The page has already raised over $13,000. Misael’s goal is to raise $20,000.

The emotional and psychological impact on a family when their child is harmed can be profound and devastating. Families often experience intense feelings of shock, fear, anger, and sadness. The trauma can affect parents, siblings, and extended family members in different ways, leading to:

Emotional distress : Anxiety, depression, and grief are common reactions.

: Anxiety, depression, and grief are common reactions. Disruption of daily life : School attendance, work productivity, and social interactions may be affected.

: School attendance, work productivity, and social interactions may be affected. Financial strain : Medical expenses and potential legal costs can add to the burden.

: Medical expenses and potential legal costs can add to the burden. Long-term effects: The trauma can have lasting impacts on mental health and relationships.

Support from mental health professionals, community resources, and loved ones is crucial in helping families cope with such a tragic event.

