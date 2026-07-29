Mayor Valerie Amezcua will host a live police drone demo on August 1

The City of Santa Ana is taking a significant step forward in modern public safety technology by hosting a community transparency event focused on its latest law enforcement tools. Residents are invited to join Mayor Valerie Amezcua and the Santa Ana Police Department for a special “Coffee with the Mayor” event featuring a live demonstration of the city’s new Drone as First Responder (DFR) program.

The interactive session will take place on Saturday, August 1, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM inside the Santa Ana Police Department Community Room, located at 60 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Attendance is completely free, no prior appointment is required, and complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided to attendees while supplies last.

How Drone as First Responder (DFR) Tech Works

The upcoming event serves as an open forum to introduce the public to a fast-growing aerial law enforcement framework. When a 911 emergency call is placed, an uncrewed aerial vehicle can be deployed instantly from a fixed launch station, often arriving at the designated scene well ahead of ground-based patrol cars. By streaming real-time, high-definition video directly back to dispatchers and responding units, the DFR program provides field officers with precise situational awareness before they even arrive at an active scene. Local public safety departments highlight three primary operational benefits of this technology:

Faster Eyes-on-Scene: Aerial units cut through heavy city traffic to capture immediate visuals during urgent emergencies.

Aerial units cut through heavy city traffic to capture immediate visuals during urgent emergencies. Enhanced Officer Safety: Responding units receive live updates detailing exactly what hazards or individuals they will encounter upon arrival.

Responding units receive live updates detailing exactly what hazards or individuals they will encounter upon arrival. Resource Optimization: Dispatchers can verify if an incident requires multiple patrol cars or if it can be safely managed by a single unit, keeping resources free for other critical emergency calls.

Earlier this year, the majority of the Santa Ana City Council officially authorized a three-year public safety contract to integrate this fleet. The city operates the aircraft in strict accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations tailored for public safety agencies. Acknowledging community discussions surrounding civil liberties and privacy, local officials are leveraging this weekend gathering to promote complete transparency. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the physical equipment, explore rigorous legal safeguards directly with the Police Chief, and voice their personal perspectives face-to-face.

Orange County Examples: Drones Catching Criminals Red-Handed

The integration of automated aerial tech across Orange County has already demonstrated quantifiable success in tracking suspects, managing high-stakes pursuits, and securing swift arrests. Nearby Southern California municipalities have successfully integrated DFR infrastructure into their daily patrols to stop active crimes.

In neighboring Irvine, California, police operators deployed their Drone as First Responder asset to track a heavily swerving, suspected drunk driver. The aerial unit maintained continuous visual contact from above as the driver attempted to evade ground officers by ducking into a busy shopping center parking lot. Dispatchers used the live feed to safely guide ground units directly to the hidden vehicle, resulting in a swift DUI arrest without a dangerous high-speed pursuit. Irvine police also utilized the tech to monitor an active construction site burglary, tracking a fleeing thief from above and guiding officers to a safe arrest.

Similarly, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s DFR program successfully stopped a commercial burglary in progress. While patrol officers were still en route to the business, an overhead drone arrived on scene, acquired visual tracking of the suspect, and recorded him walking out with stolen items. The suspect was arrested immediately upon exiting the building. In another Huntington Beach incident, a drone pilot observed an active grand theft suspect cutting a security lock off an expensive electric bicycle. The drone tracked the fleeing suspect over several city blocks, allowing ground officers to intercept and recover the stolen property within minutes.

About Mayor Valerie Amezcua

Hosting this initiative is Mayor Valerie Amezcua, a lifelong public servant who made history in December 2022 as the first female mayor elected in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. A proud third-generation resident of the city, Mayor Amezcua brings extensive personal expertise to local public safety policies. Prior to her election to the city council and her subsequent mayoral term, she dedicated over thirty years of professional service to local law enforcement and community leadership, including a distinguished career as a Supervising Probation Officer for the Orange County Probation Department.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related