Man wanted by police after violent golf course assault in Irvine

Irvine Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a golfer on the evening of August 29, 2026, at the Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course.

According to investigators, the suspect ran across the course, was confronted by a golfer, and then began chasing the victim. The golfer attempted to flee in his golf cart, but the suspect caught up, grabbed a golf club from the cart, and struck the golfer in the head before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as an adult male wearing a white shirt with dark sleeves, seen outdoors at night in two surveillance-style images released by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sanders at 949-724-7233 or jsanders@cityofirvine.org.

Possible Criminal Charges the Suspect Could Face

Based on the reported actions, the suspect could face several felony and misdemeanor charges under California law, including:

Assault with a deadly weapon — Using a golf club to strike someone in the head qualifies as a deadly weapon under California Penal Code §245.

— Using a golf club to strike someone in the head qualifies as a deadly weapon under California Penal Code §245. Battery causing serious bodily injury — If the victim suffered significant head trauma, this charge may apply.

— If the victim suffered significant head trauma, this charge may apply. Robbery or attempted robbery — Taking the golf club from the victim’s cart during the assault could be interpreted as forceful taking of property.

— Taking the golf club from the victim’s cart during the assault could be interpreted as forceful taking of property. Criminal threats — Chasing and threatening behavior may qualify depending on witness statements.

— Chasing and threatening behavior may qualify depending on witness statements. Trespassing — Running across the golf course without permission could add a misdemeanor charge.

Similar Crimes in the U.S.

Incidents involving assaults on golf courses, while not common, do occur nationwide:

Florida golf course assault — A 2024 case involved a man attacking a golfer with a club during an argument over course etiquette.

— A 2024 case involved a man attacking a golfer with a club during an argument over course etiquette. Texas golf cart robbery — In 2025, suspects robbed golfers at gunpoint using the cover of a large course.

— In 2025, suspects robbed golfers at gunpoint using the cover of a large course. Arizona course trespass assaults — Multiple incidents involved trespassers confronting golfers during evening hours.

These cases often result in felony charges due to the use of blunt-force weapons and the vulnerability of victims on open terrain.

Pertinent Crime Data

Orange County aggravated assaults average between 1,200–1,400 per year, according to statewide crime reporting.

average between 1,200–1,400 per year, according to statewide crime reporting. Weapon-related assaults make up roughly 25–30% of aggravated assault cases statewide.

make up roughly 25–30% of aggravated assault cases statewide. Golf course–related crimes are rare but tend to occur during evening hours when visibility is low and fewer witnesses are present.

Safety Tips for Golfers Who Encounter Aggressive Individuals

Golf courses are large, open spaces with limited lighting, making situational awareness essential. Golfers can reduce risk by following these safety practices:

Stay aware of surroundings — Scan fairways, paths, and tree lines regularly.

— Scan fairways, paths, and tree lines regularly. Keep distance from aggressive individuals — Avoid confrontation and move toward populated areas.

— Avoid confrontation and move toward populated areas. Use your golf cart strategically — Drive toward the clubhouse or other golfers rather than away into isolated areas.

— Drive toward the clubhouse or other golfers rather than away into isolated areas. Carry a phone — Call 911 immediately if threatened.

— Call 911 immediately if threatened. Report suspicious behavior — Early reporting can prevent escalation.

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